Sheikha Moza Graces Qatar Foundation Schools Graduation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A total of 401 students from seven Qatar Foundation (QF) schools under its Pre-University Education graduated yesterday as Her Highness QF Chairperson Sheikha Moza bint Nasser graced the commencement ceremony.

Held at Qatar National Convention Centre, the QF Schools Commencement Ceremony was also attended by HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, Vice Chairperson of QF; Abeer al-Khalifa, president, QF Pre-University Education; several distinguished dignitaries; special invitees; guests; teachers; faculty members; and families and friends of the graduates.

The ceremony started with the rendering of the national anthem of Qatar and Qur'an recitation, and was followed by the procession of the graduates. They were presented the diploma by QF Pre-University Education president, al- Khalifa.

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Procession of graduates. Supplied picture.

Each graduate took to the stage to receive their diplomas, while valedictorians from each school received special recognition. Outstanding students from across QF schools were also honoured for their academic excellence.

Al-Khalifa, said:“Our students have shown that true learning is reflected not only in academic achievement, but also in the ability to remain resilient, creative, and determined in times of uncertainty.

“Periods of disruption caused by recent geopolitical events have tested us, but they have also revealed the strength, adaptability, and exceptional potential of this graduating cohort.”

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Graduates from seven QF schools. PICTURE: Shaji Kayamkulam.

Al-Khalifa highlighted that as the education sector continues to evolve, it is essential for young people to embrace innovation while remaining grounded in values, ethics, and a commitment to creating meaningful impact.“This year, I have been deeply impressed by the quality of student projects and ideas, many of which demonstrated a genuine ability to address real-world challenges and contribute to a better future,” she said.

“As we move forward with our new strategy, we see our graduates as key partners in shaping what comes next. We are proud of their excellence, creativity, and ability to rise above challenges, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in the years ahead.”

The seven schools under QF Pre-University Education are: Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), Qatar Academy Al Khor, Qatar Academy Sidra, Qatar Academy for Science and Technology, Qatar Leadership Academy, Qatar Academy Al Wakra, and Awsaj Academy. Over 15,000 students have graduated from QF schools, as well as its Academic Bridge Program and Awsaj Prime programme over the years through the unique academic model followed by QF.

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Keynote speaker, Mariam Ali al-Khalaf. Supplied picture.

This year's keynote speaker was Mariam Ali al-Khalaf, a graduate of QF school QAD and a prominent name in Qatar's luxury jewellery scene. She told graduates:“True success is not limited to personal achievements, but is reflected in the impact you leave on the lives of others and in your ability to contribute positively to your community.”

Reflecting on her education journey at QAD, al-Khalaf explained that, for her, the school was more than just an educational institution; it was an integrated environment that helped shape her character, refine her academic and professional path, and give her the confidence to pursue multiple fields with balance and assurance.

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Students rendering Qatar National Anthem.

She also lauded QF's role in providing a pioneering educational model that places people at the heart of the learning process and recognises that true investment begins with education. And she encouraged graduates to hold on to their passions and embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, development, and creating positive impact within their communities.

“The knowledge you have gained today is the tool with which you will build your future,” al-Khalaf added.“It will empower you to make thoughtful decisions and move forward with confidence on your journey.”

Sheikha Moza Qatar Foundation Graduation Education Qatar