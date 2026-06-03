Agentic Payments Surpass 100M Transactions On Base, Signaling Growth

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Chainalysis' analysis shows more than 100 million agentic transactions on Coinbase 's Base network via the x402 protocol within roughly nine months of its launch, signaling that machine-to-machine payments are advancing from proof-of-concept to a functioning on-chain pattern.

In a report published this week, wallets interacting with x402 completed these transactions on Base, underscoring a shift toward autonomous payments where software agents can request resources and settle with stablecoins without human intervention.

Over 100 million agentic transactions on Base through the x402 protocol within nine months of launch, according to Chainalysis. The early growth was propelled by the PING memecoin experiment, which required users to transact via x402 to mint tokens. Value moved through x402 has shifted from micropayments toward higher-value transfers, rising from about 49% of total value above $1 in early 2025 to roughly 95% by early 2026. Weekly wallet retention for agentic payments on Base has been trending upward, suggesting durable usage beyond initial hype. Industry observers see AI agents as a potential driver of on-chain activity and stablecoin demand, with implications for developers, users, and investors.

Key takeawaysAgentic payments take root on Base

The x402 protocol is designed to let software agents perform on-chain payments directly through web requests. When an agent seeks access to a resource-such as a data feed or an API-it can automatically complete a stablecoin transfer without awaiting human approval. This capability embodies a broader push toward autonomous, programmatic commerce on public networks and could redefine how apps interact with blockchain ecosystems.

From memecoin surge to sustained activity

The initial surge in activity was tied to PING, a memecoin experiment that incentivized users to pay via x402 to mint new tokens. That burst attracted large user participation and a rapid uptick in transaction volume. Once the frenzy subsided, activity did not collapse; usage persisted, and the total value moved through the protocol continued to climb, signaling a transition from novelty to practical utility in agentic payments.

Value moves up the chain: from micropayments to larger transfers

Chainalysis highlights a notable evolution in the types of transfers. In early 2025, payments valued at more than $1 accounted for approximately 49% of the total value moved through x402. By early 2026, that share had risen to about 95%, indicating a shift toward more substantial on-chain value being processed through agentic payments.

Observers have pointed to the broader implications of this trend. The growth of higher-value transactions suggests that AI-driven, automated payments are finding practical use cases beyond microtransactions, potentially expanding the scope of what autonomous on-chain interactions can support.

The underlying data and trendlines are drawn from Chainalysis' ongoing monitoring of the Base ecosystem's agentic activity. For readers seeking the upstream data, Chainalysis' analysis on x402 is available in their report on agentic payments adoption.

Industry voices and what to watch

As AI tooling becomes more capable, leaders in the crypto space have framed agentic payments as a possible accelerant for on-chain activity. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has suggested that AI agents could soon account for a meaningful share of on-chain transactions, while Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire has articulated a similar optimistic view about automated payments in crypto networks. Earlier coverage highlighted Changpeng Zhao's assertion that crypto could serve as the native currency for AI agents, underscoring a cross-pollination between AI and blockchain ecosystems.

Beyond the Base/X402 narrative, the concept has gained attention in related tech and payments circles. A Forrester report highlighted Stripe's Machine Payments Protocol as a potential catalyst for reviving micropayments through AI agents, while Bernstein analysts have noted that AI agents could boost demand for stablecoins-an outcome that would reinforce the role of ecosystems like x402 in automating on-chain value transfers.

Industry data points to an expanding landscape for agentic payments, including on-demand resources in decentralized computing and data marketplaces where automated transactions enable seamless access to services and data. The interplay between AI-driven automation and programmable money is likely to be a central theme as ecosystems test how far autonomous on-chain payments can scale.

As this space evolves, market participants will be watching not only for continued growth in transaction counts but for durability in value flows, ecosystem incentives, and how regulators respond to automated, recurring payments on public blockchains. Weekly wallet retention metrics cited by Chainalysis offer a first glimpse that interest is translating into repeated use rather than a one-off spike.

Related reading and ongoing coverage explore how AI agents intersect with prediction markets, arbitrage opportunities, and broader DeFi security considerations. For background on the AI-agent theme across crypto media, see coverage of how AI agents could reshape arbitrage and other on-chain activity, as well as discussions around Stripe's and other providers' approaches to automated payments.

What remains uncertain is how quickly larger value transfers will stabilize across diverse networks, how developers will optimize agentic payment flows, and how regulators will approach automated, programmatic payments in a cross-border, cross-application context. Keep an eye on Base's evolving ecosystem, new agentic-use cases, and any regulatory signals that could shape the path of autonomous on-chain commerce.

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