Sheikha Moza Attends Qatar Foundation Schools Commencement Ceremony

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser attended the Qatar Foundation Schools Commencement Ceremony, which celebrated the achievements of 401 graduates from seven schools within the organization's unique educational ecosystem.

Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, also attended the ceremony at Qatar National Convention Centre, together with dignitaries, teachers, faculty members, and the families of graduating students.

Abeer Al-Khalifa, President of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, said:“Our students have shown that true learning is reflected not only in academic achievement, but also in the ability to remain resilient, creative, and determined in times of uncertainty.

“Periods of disruption caused by recent geopolitical events have tested us, but they have also revealed the strength, adaptability, and exceptional potential of this graduating cohort.”

Al-Khalifa highlighted that, as the education sector continues to evolve, it is essential for young people to embrace innovation while remaining grounded in values, ethics, and a commitment to creating meaningful impact.“This year, I have been deeply impressed by the quality of student projects and ideas, many of which demonstrated a genuine ability to address real-world challenges and contribute to a better future,” she said.

“As we move forward with our new strategy, we see our graduates as key partners in shaping what comes next. We are proud of their excellence, creativity, and ability to rise above challenges, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in the years ahead.”

This year's keynote speaker was Mariam Ali Al Khalaf, a graduate of Qatar Foundation (QF) school Qatar Academy Doha (QAD) and a prominent name in Qatar's luxury jewelry scene. She told graduates:“True success is not limited to personal achievements, but is reflected in the impact you leave on the lives of others and in your ability to contribute positively to your community.”

Reflecting on her education journey at QAD, Al Khalaf explained that, for her, the school was more than just an educational institution; it was an integrated environment that helped shape her character, refine her academic and professional path, and give her the confidence to pursue multiple fields with balance and assurance.

She also praised the role of QF in providing a pioneering educational model that places people at the heart of the learning process and recognizes that true investment begins with education. And she encouraged graduates to hold on to their passions and embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, development, and creating positive impact within their communities.

“The knowledge you have gained today is the tool with which you will build your future,” Al Khalaf added.“It will empower you to make thoughtful decisions and move forward with confidence on your journey.”

During the event, each graduate took to the stage to receive their diplomas, while valedictorians from each school received special recognition. Outstanding students from across QF schools were also honored for their academic excellence.

The commencement ceremony celebrated the achievements of students from Qatar Academy Doha, Qatar Academy Al Khor, Qatar Academy Sidra, Qatar Academy for Science and Technology, Qatar Leadership Academy, Qatar Academy Al Wakra, and Awsaj Academy. Over 15,000 students have graduated from QF schools, as well as its Academic Bridge Program and Awsaj Prime program, over the years.