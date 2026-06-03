700Credit And Quotible Align To Simplify And Improve Deal Process, Closure And Profitability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More accurate payment quotes for a frictionless sale

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reporting, compliance, soft pull prequalification, identity verification, driver's license authentication, and fraud detection solutions, today announced an alliance with Quotible, an automotive software company that provides a CRM-integrated lead response and quoting platform, helping car dealerships engage prospects with personalized, interactive email and text communications designed to increase customer engagement, appointments, and sales conversions. Through this partnership, Quotible has integrated 700Credit's soft pull prequalification solution, QuickQualify (QQI), directly into its platform.

Quotible displays a fully customizable call to action that resides on both the SRP and VDP, delivering the information customers want in real time. As consumers work through the digital retail process, they are provided the opportunity to get prequalified and the lead information is then pushed to the Quotible backend. This allows dealers to quickly obtain a FICO® score and other credit information via a soft pull-empowering sales and F&I teams to present more accurate payment and rate options earlier in the deal without unnecessary friction.

“This integration empowers dealership sales and finance teams to present more accurate, personalized payment and financing options earlier in the buying journey,” stated Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit.“This effort will reduce friction, improve transparency, and accelerate deal progression providing higher customer satisfaction.”

"Partnering with 700Credit was an easy decision. They've set the standard for credit and compliance solutions in automotive, and that trust matters when you're putting tools in front of real shoppers. Bringing 700Credit's soft-pull capability into Quotible lets dealers move the payment conversation earlier and more confidently, which is exactly the kind of outcome we built Quotible to deliver. We're excited about where this partnership is headed," stated Nick Kaptain, CEO, Quotible, Inc.

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, Safeguards Rule protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit .

About Quotible

Quotible is a sales conversion platform that helps your team close more deals by turning ordinary lead follow-ups into interactive experiences-right from inside your CRM, with no new system to learn. Your reps can send a shopper a personalized look at their vehicle of interest, a virtual showroom when they haven't landed on one yet, video messages from a manager, trust-building content about your store. The moment a customer engages, real-time alerts hit your BDC and sales team, and every interaction posts back as a note in your CRM. The result is faster, more professional follow-up that gets more replies and drives more qualified appointments. For more information visit .

Media Contacts

Susan Burke

sburke@700credit

(616) 240-9853