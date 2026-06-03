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Tropical Storm Jangmi Hits Japan, Triggering Heavy Rain, Flood Risks
(MENAFN) Tropical Storm Jangmi swept ashore in Japan's Wakayama Prefecture early Wednesday, unleashing intense rainfall, powerful winds and widespread disruption across large parts of central and eastern Japan, according to reports.
The storm came ashore along the southern coastline of Wakayama before tracking northeastward along the Pacific coast, bringing dangerous weather conditions to multiple regions.
As rivers swelled and flood risks intensified, meteorological authorities issued rare Level 5 special flood warnings, the highest category of alert, for several affected areas. According to reports, flooding was recorded along the Koza River in Wakayama, prompting emergency warnings for nearby communities.
Although officials later lowered the alert level as conditions showed signs of improvement, residents were urged to remain cautious due to the continuing threat posed by overflowing waterways, landslides and further heavy rainfall.
The effects of the storm extended well beyond western Japan. Reports indicated that hundreds of flights were canceled, while rail networks experienced widespread suspensions and delays.
Authorities also issued evacuation advisories in several prefectures as a precaution against worsening weather conditions.
Major industrial companies, including automobile manufacturers, temporarily suspended operations to reduce risks associated with the storm.
Strong winds also disrupted power supplies, leaving tens of thousands of households without electricity as Jangmi moved across the country.
The storm came ashore along the southern coastline of Wakayama before tracking northeastward along the Pacific coast, bringing dangerous weather conditions to multiple regions.
As rivers swelled and flood risks intensified, meteorological authorities issued rare Level 5 special flood warnings, the highest category of alert, for several affected areas. According to reports, flooding was recorded along the Koza River in Wakayama, prompting emergency warnings for nearby communities.
Although officials later lowered the alert level as conditions showed signs of improvement, residents were urged to remain cautious due to the continuing threat posed by overflowing waterways, landslides and further heavy rainfall.
The effects of the storm extended well beyond western Japan. Reports indicated that hundreds of flights were canceled, while rail networks experienced widespread suspensions and delays.
Authorities also issued evacuation advisories in several prefectures as a precaution against worsening weather conditions.
Major industrial companies, including automobile manufacturers, temporarily suspended operations to reduce risks associated with the storm.
Strong winds also disrupted power supplies, leaving tens of thousands of households without electricity as Jangmi moved across the country.
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