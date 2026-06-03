Ufm Urges Accelerated Climate Action As Mediterranean Faces Escalating Environmental Risks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 3 (Petra) – The Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) has called for accelerating climate action across the Mediterranean basin ahead of World Environment Day, warning that the region remains one of the world's most vulnerable climate hotspots.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the UfM said temperatures in the Mediterranean are rising approximately 20 percent faster than the global average, with regional warming already surpassing 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to findings by the Mediterranean Experts on Climate and Environmental Change (MedECC) network, which is supported by the Union.

The organization warned that climate change has become a significant threat multiplier, intensifying the social, economic, and environmental challenges facing more than 510 million people across the region and increasing their exposure to extreme heat, prolonged droughts, wildfires, and flash floods.

The statement stressed that current mitigation and adaptation efforts remain insufficient to secure a sustainable future, while highlighting the green transition as a key opportunity to strengthen regional resilience, particularly through expanding renewable energy integration and cross-border electricity exchange across the Mediterranean.

According to the UfM, the 2025 Regional Integration Report, prepared jointly with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), identified enhanced connectivity and renewable energy exchange between the northern and southern shores of the Mediterranean as among the most promising areas for regional cooperation.

The Union cited MedECC assessments showing that densely populated coastal zones face mounting risks from sea-level rise, coastal erosion, and the salinization of soil and groundwater resources, developments that threaten food security and the livelihoods of millions of people.

It added that water stress has become a reality across all countries of the southern and eastern Mediterranean, with water demand projected to double or even triple by 2050. If current climate trends persist, the Union warned, as many as 20 million people could face permanent displacement by the end of the century.

The statement underscored that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires broad behavioral and structural changes aimed at reducing energy consumption, alongside greater adoption of innovative solutions, particularly renewable energy technologies. It also highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of renewable energy trade across the Mediterranean, while stressing the need for continued investment in the infrastructure required to connect local and regional energy networks.

UfM Assistant Secretary-General for Stability and Resilience Joan Borrell Mayeur said there is no room for delay in addressing the climate crisis, stressing that climate awareness must be translated into tangible action through stronger regional integration and expanded energy interconnectivity.

He said deeper cooperation among Mediterranean countries would help reduce dependence on external actors while strengthening the region's capacity to confront climate-related challenges.

In a related development, the Union announced preparations for the fourth edition of the Mediterranean Pavilion at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), scheduled to take place in Turkey next November. The event will mark the first United Nations climate conference hosted by a Mediterranean country.

The Mediterranean Pavilion is expected to bring together government representatives, experts, private-sector stakeholders, and civil society organizations to showcase regional climate initiatives, advance sustainable development efforts, and strengthen the visibility of Mediterranean priorities on the global climate agenda. The initiative also aims to promote a unified Mediterranean position in international climate negotiations and policy processes.

//Petra// AJ