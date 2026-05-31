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German Politician Slams Berlin’s Russia Policy as Contradictory, Harmful
(MENAFN) Veteran German politician Sahra Wagenknecht has criticised Berlin’s approach toward Russia, arguing that it is full of contradictions and is ultimately damaging Germany’s own economy, according to reports.
Speaking at a public event in Berlin, Wagenknecht accused Chancellor Friedrich Merz of supporting sanctions against Russia while applying a different standard when similar allegations are made against the United States. She claimed this inconsistency undermines the government’s justification for its foreign policy decisions.
She argued that the logic behind Western sanctions is flawed, saying: “Russia’s oil and gas are selling like hotcakes all over the world, and we act as if we could end this war simply by stopping our purchases,” she said. “People say that because Russia has violated international law, we must impose sanctions. But when the US violates international law, Mr. Merz stands in front of the camera and tells us that international law is actually outdated. So, for the US, it’s outdated, but when Russia violates it, we have to completely ruin our economy because we have to impose sanctions. Nothing adds up with this policy.”
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, the European Union has introduced multiple rounds of sanctions targeting Russia’s financial system and energy exports while working to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels.
Despite these measures, Russia has significantly redirected its energy trade toward Asia. Data cited from the US Energy Information Administration indicates that in 2024, Asia and Oceania accounted for the vast majority of Russian crude exports, with China and India emerging as key buyers.
Speaking at a public event in Berlin, Wagenknecht accused Chancellor Friedrich Merz of supporting sanctions against Russia while applying a different standard when similar allegations are made against the United States. She claimed this inconsistency undermines the government’s justification for its foreign policy decisions.
She argued that the logic behind Western sanctions is flawed, saying: “Russia’s oil and gas are selling like hotcakes all over the world, and we act as if we could end this war simply by stopping our purchases,” she said. “People say that because Russia has violated international law, we must impose sanctions. But when the US violates international law, Mr. Merz stands in front of the camera and tells us that international law is actually outdated. So, for the US, it’s outdated, but when Russia violates it, we have to completely ruin our economy because we have to impose sanctions. Nothing adds up with this policy.”
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, the European Union has introduced multiple rounds of sanctions targeting Russia’s financial system and energy exports while working to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels.
Despite these measures, Russia has significantly redirected its energy trade toward Asia. Data cited from the US Energy Information Administration indicates that in 2024, Asia and Oceania accounted for the vast majority of Russian crude exports, with China and India emerging as key buyers.
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