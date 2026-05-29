Rajasthan Police Launches AI-Based Chatbot To Help Women, Elderly Fight Against Cyberfrauds

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) In view of the rising cases of "digital arrest" scams and fake notices issued in the name of courts and investigative agencies, the Rajasthan Police Cyber Crime Branch has issued a special public advisory urging citizens to remain alert and verify suspicious notices through the newly launched AI chatbot "Abhay", police officials said on Friday.

Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime), V.K. Singh, said the chatbot has been developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to help citizens identify fake legal notices and avoid falling victim to cyber fraudsters posing as police, CBI, or court officials.

The AI-based chatbot, named ABHAY (Artificial Intelligence Based Helpful Assistant for You), functions as a 24×7 digital support system capable of instantly verifying the authenticity of suspicious notices received through mobile phones, emails, or social media platforms.

According to the Cyber Crime Branch, the chatbot has been specially designed to provide immediate assistance in simple language to villagers, women, elderly citizens, and people with limited technical knowledge.

It can communicate in Hindi, English, and several regional languages.

Officials said the chatbot offers real-time updates on emerging cyber fraud techniques, provides calm and step-by-step guidance to victims, and automatically redirects critical cases to the official Union government's cyber complaint portal.

Singh said that the objective of the initiative is to prevent citizens from panicking or transferring money after receiving threatening calls or fake "digital arrest" notices from fraudsters.

The Rajasthan Police has appealed to the public not to panic upon receiving suspicious legal notices or calls from unknown numbers.

Citizens have been advised to verify such communications through the chatbot and immediately report cyber fraud incidents to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, cyber helpline number '1930', or the nearest cyber police station.

The police also reiterated that no legitimate law enforcement agency conducts arrests or investigations through video calls or demands money transfers to avoid legal action.