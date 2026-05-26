Bangladesh's JF-17 Fighter Bid Rattles India's Eastern Flank

MENAFN - Asia Times) Bangladesh's possible purchase of the JF-17 is turning a routine fighter jet buy into a dangerous new flashpoint in the escalating India-China-Pakistan power struggle.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Bangladesh could heighten security tensions with India by acquiring the China-Pakistan jointly developed JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter.

Those concerns were sparked after Pakistani media reported that the country has transferred a fully operational JF-17 flight simulator to Bangladesh, a move experts described as a strong indication that Bangladesh is preparing to procure the aircraft.

Developed by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China's Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, the JF-17 is viewed as a cost-effective multirole fighter equipped with beyond-visual-range missile capability and modern avionics, potentially allowing Bangladesh to replace its aging MiG-29 and F-7 fleets and significantly improve its air combat capacity.

The acquisition would not overcome India's regional air superiority but could narrow the capability gap and complicate Indian military planning, particularly around the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor, which links India to its northeastern states.

The development comes amid strained India-Bangladesh ties following Bangladesh's demand for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India after her 2024 ouster.

Deeper Bangladesh-Pakistan defense ties could intensify Indian suspicions, trigger stronger military deployments and heighten risks of strategic miscalculation, even if outright conflict remains unlikely.

As of May 2026, the Bangladesh Air Force has only 44 fighter aircraft, 36 of which are aging F-7s, with the remaining 8 being MiG-29s. That small force pales in comparison to the Indian Air Force, which, as of February 2026, operates 29 fighter squadrons.

Assuming each squadron has 18 fighters, India may have an estimated frontline fleet of 522 combat aircraft, including Dassault Mirages, Dassault Rafales, Su-30 MKIs and HAL Tejas fighters, among other types.