Whale Buys $22.3M In SPCX As Synthetic Price Gains 30% Premium

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto traders are already positioning around SpaceX's IPO through a synthetic perpetual market, and one large account is sitting on paper gains-highlighting how quickly equity speculation can migrate into leveraged derivatives.

According to data on Hypurrscan, a whale has opened an isolated 2x leveraged long on“xyz:SPCX,” a synthetic pre-IPO perpetual contract tied to SpaceX. The position is currently valued at about $22.29 million and, based on entry and recent pricing, is showing more than $1.15 million in unrealized profit after only limited funding costs.

The whale's isolated 2x long on synthetic SPCX is worth about $22.29 million, with unrealized profit of roughly $1.15 million. Synthetic SPCX trades near $175-around 30% above SpaceX's $135 IPO offer price-suggesting traders expect a strong first-day move. IPO history cited from Jay Ritter's research shows first-day outperformance often benefits offer-price holders more than late buyers. Multiple valuation estimates from traditional investors point to potential post-listing downside, which could matter for leveraged traders if prices revert.

Key takeawaysA large leveraged bet already in the money

The Hypurrscan listing for address 0x9cc10bd3c7e2486c0ae4623e4f7cc3ff143fac56 shows the trader holding an isolated long position on xyz:SPCX. The notional size is about $22.29 million, and the account appears to have entered near $168.

With the synthetic market recently trading around $175, the whale's position is left with an estimated unrealized gain of approximately $1.15 million. The position has reportedly incurred just over $500 in funding fees so far-an important detail for traders because funding can erode profits on leveraged perpetuals if the market remains on one side for long periods.

While the account shows strong mark-to-market performance, it also implies downside risk. The liquidation level is reported around $93.27; if SPCX were to fall to that threshold, the position could face an estimated loss of roughly $9.4 million.

Why synthetic SPCX is trading at a premium

SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 per share and plans to raise about $75 billion by selling roughly 555.6 million shares, putting the company's valuation at around $1.77 trillion. The stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX.

In the synthetic perpetual market, traders are effectively paying up. At roughly $175, SPCX is trading about 30% above the IPO price, according to the coverage and chart references cited in the original reporting. That premium implies crypto derivatives participants are leaning toward a strong early rally-potentially before broader equity trading fully reflects the listing.

Market-implied expectations across other platforms align with the same direction. Bloomberg cited derivatives“implied” valuations suggesting SpaceX could be priced around $2.4 trillion, more than 35% above the IPO valuation. Polymarket also reportedly placed odds that the company will land in a $2 trillion to $2.5 trillion market-cap range on the first day of trading.

For traders, the practical takeaway is that the synthetic market is not merely tracking the IPO; it is pricing in a sequence of outcomes. When the derivative premium is large, it can reflect optimism-but it can also set up crowded positioning, especially if the first prints in the equity market fail to match expectations.

IPO dynamics: first-day strength doesn't always help later entrants

Even with a 30% premium signaling aggressive demand, IPO history cautions against interpreting early pricing as a durable trend-particularly for investors entering after the initial enthusiasm.

According to Jay Ritter's IPO database (as cited in the original article), US IPOs from 2020 to 2025 averaged about 30% first-day gains. However, Ritter's research also emphasizes that much of that upside accrues to investors who actually receive shares at the offer price. Buyers who arrive only after the opening print typically face a different setup as sentiment and order-flow normalize.

Ritter's longer-run analysis (2001 to 2024) further indicates that companies with positive first-day returns averaged a 29.6% debut gain, but later underperformed the broader market by about 8.5 percentage points over the next three years. The pattern becomes sharper for higher-valuation offerings: IPOs with trailing sales above $100 million and price-to-sales ratios above 40 reportedly delivered an average three-year return of -44.8% for buyers at the first close.

The original reporting frames SpaceX as one of the most oversubscribed IPOs in recent memory, and it notes that the company is going public at nearly 94 times trailing sales-an attribute that, in Ritter's framework, is associated with more challenging post-listing performance.

Recent listings cited as analogs underline how quickly“day-one” attention can fade. Cerebras (CBRS) reportedly opened significantly above its offer price, then declined sharply after the first session. The original article also references post-debut pressure in deals like Rivian (RIVN) and Uber (UBER), connecting part of the drawdown to the timing of lockup expirations that can increase supply.

Traditional valuation warnings add pressure to the bullish trade

Beyond derivatives pricing, traditional valuation perspectives also raise the question of whether synthetic SPCX's premium is justified.

Morningstar's Nicholas Owens, as cited in the original coverage, valued SpaceX at about $780 billion-roughly 55% below the IPO price-arguing that the stock appears significantly overvalued and that investors should wait for the share price to settle after listing.

NYU professor Aswath Damodaran, also cited, estimated fair value around $1.25–1.3 trillion and described the $135 offer as“rich.” Another view from analyst The Fundamental Investor, referenced via an X post, suggested the stock is likely to trade below the IPO price, potentially leaving early retail buyers underwater for years.

For crypto traders using leverage, these warnings matter because they intersect with the mechanics of perpetuals. If SPCX begins to mean-revert toward a range closer to offer-price expectations, leveraged longs-especially those initiated at the first signs of premium-can unwind quickly due to margin constraints and liquidation risk.

That makes the whale position's margin profile a key monitoring point. With liquidation indicated around the low $90s, the trade has meaningful room on paper if the market stays elevated, but it also carries asymmetric risk if the IPO underwhelms relative to what the synthetic premium implies.

Going forward, readers should watch how the synthetic SPCX premium evolves once the IPO opens on Nasdaq -particularly whether early equity prints validate the ~30% uplift or trigger a rapid premium compression in the perpetual market. Until then, the gap between traditional valuation skepticism and crypto derivatives pricing is likely to remain the central tension for anyone taking leveraged exposure.

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