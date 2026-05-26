QOA Announces Diverse Line-Up Of June Courses And Programmes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Academy (QOA) has launched its agenda of courses and programs for June.

The agenda features a comprehensive package of specialised training programs targeting leaders, professionals, and practitioners in the sports sector, aimed at enhancing their efficiency and strengthening their capabilities in line with the latest international standards.

Through these programs, the Academy continues its pivotal role as a leading educational platform in the region, combining academic qualification with practical training, and focusing on global trends such as digital transformation, sports institution management, and human resource development.

This reflects its commitment to the vision of the Qatar Olympic Committee in building qualified human capital capable of steering the sports sector toward a sustainable future.

The Academy will open its June program with a distinctive course titled“Generative AI for Leaders in Sports”, held on June 3–4 in collaboration with Google Cloud.

Participants will also be prepared to sit for Google's“Generative AI for Leaders” certification exam, a prestigious international credential that adds significant value to the career paths of professionals in leadership, management, and innovation, giving them a competitive edge in the evolving sports labor market.

The course is expected to attract leading figures from the Qatar Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, private academies, clubs, federations, and technology enthusiasts-particularly as the global trend accelerates toward harnessing AI in sports performance, management, and marketing.

From June 7-11, the Academy will organise a course titled“Principles of the Olympic Movement in the Sports System – Management 1”, in collaboration with Olympic Solidarity of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Delivered by Dr. Suleiman Al Balushi, academic and sports management expert from Oman, the five day intensive program will cover foundational topics essential to understanding the Olympic Movement.

The Academy will conclude its June program with the third module of the Diploma in Sports and Olympic Institution Management, held June 22–25, under the title“Human Resource Management in Sports and Olympic Institutions.”