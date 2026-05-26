Voluntary Agriculture Carbon Credit Research Report: Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2025-2033

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The voluntary agriculture carbon credit market offers opportunities for large-scale, low-cost carbon storage and emissions reduction via climate-smart practices like regenerative cropping, agroforestry, and biochar. Rising corporate commitments to net-zero, regulatory support, and technological advancements drive growth, while regional variations in project types and buyer strategies diversify market opportunities.

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voluntary Agriculture Carbon Credit Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2025 to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The voluntary agriculture carbon credit market is growing at a 31.5% CAGR as food systems, corporates, and investors look to use climate-smart farming as a source of verified carbon reductions and removals.

This study report represents an analysis of each segment from 2023 to 2033 considering 2024 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2025 to 2033.

The report comprises quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends & technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions & recommendations and other key market insights.

Agriculture offers large-scale, relatively low-cost opportunities to store carbon in soils and biomass or to cut emissions from rice, livestock, and fertilizer use. Voluntary schemes reward farmers for practices such as regenerative cropping, agroforestry, rice methane reduction, improved manure management, and biochar use, turning climate outcomes into tradable credits for corporate buyers.

By project type, soil organic carbon and regenerative cropping projects currently generate the highest volume of credits, while agroforestry, biochar, and mixed climate-smart agriculture packages are expected to record the highest CAGR as methodologies expand and buyers seek more diversified, resilient portfolios. By credit nature, removal credits are emerging as the preferred segment for long-term climate commitments, while avoided emissions credits still represent a significant share of traded volume and near-term mitigation.

Market Drivers

Growth is driven by rising corporate net-zero commitments, stronger scrutiny of Scope 3 emissions, and the search for nature-based solutions that can be deployed at farm level. Food, beverage, and consumer goods companies are under pressure to reduce emissions across their supply chains, especially from agricultural raw materials, and view voluntary agriculture carbon credits as a bridge between current practices and future low-carbon systems.

Agriculture offers multiple mitigation levers in one landscape, including soil carbon sequestration, reduced methane and nitrous oxide emissions, and improved biomass management, which helps create scalable project pipelines. Advances in remote sensing, soil sampling protocols, digital farm management tools, and modeling platforms allow more accurate measurement and monitoring of farm-level climate outcomes, reducing transaction costs and making aggregation models more practical.

Policy and investor interest in nature-based solutions and climate-smart agriculture also supports the market by directing technical assistance and blended finance toward project development. At the farm level, payments from carbon programs can supplement crop income and help de-risk the adoption of regenerative practices and new inputs.

Market Restraints

The market faces restraints linked to measurement uncertainty, additionality concerns, and complex program design. Quantifying soil carbon changes, nitrous oxide reductions, or methane cuts over large and diverse landscapes remains technically challenging, and results depend on sampling design, modeling assumptions, and management stability. Buyers and civil society groups increasingly question the permanence and additionality of agricultural credits, especially where baseline practices are not clearly defined or where reversals can occur due to drought, fire, or management change.

Methodologies across standards can differ, making it hard to compare credits and leading to fragmentation. Smallholder farmers may find participation difficult due to data requirements, contract complexity, and delayed payments, which can limit project scalability in some regions. Price volatility and periods of low demand in the broader voluntary carbon market can reduce revenue visibility for project developers and farmers. Regulatory uncertainty around how voluntary agriculture credits will interact with compliance markets and emerging national carbon frameworks also creates hesitation for some investors and buyers.

Regional Insights

North America and Europe are leading regions in voluntary agriculture carbon credit development, supported by strong corporate net-zero commitments, advanced agritech, and robust advisory networks. Large row-crop farms in North America and mixed farming systems in Europe provide substantial potential for soil carbon, nutrient management, and livestock projects, and there is growing integration between carbon programs and supply chain initiatives led by food and beverage brands.

In Europe, links between agriculture carbon initiatives and broader climate and biodiversity policies influence project design and co-benefits. Asia-Pacific, including India, Southeast Asia, and parts of East Asia, is expected to record strong growth, driven by smallholder aggregation programs in rice, mixed cropping systems, and agroforestry, often supported by development partners and digital platforms that reduce data and monitoring barriers.

Latin America has significant potential in grazing systems, agroforestry, and row-crop production, and is seeing rising interest from global buyers that source commodities from the region and want to combine emissions reductions with deforestation-free supply chains.

Africa offers large scope for soil carbon, agroforestry, and mixed climate-smart agriculture projects, with many initiatives focusing on smallholder livelihoods, though transaction costs and capacity constraints must be addressed. Regions with strong digital infrastructure, supportive policy environments, and established relationships between agribusinesses, standards, and project developers are likely to see faster market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

AgriCapture, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Agreena, Boomitra, Carbon Asset Solutions, CIBO Technologies, eAgronom, Indigo Ag, Landbanking Group, Loam Bio, Nori, Varaha ClimateAg Private Limited, and others act as project developers and platforms focused on agriculture carbon, working with farmers to design practices, monitor outcomes, and generate verified credits.

Their models often combine agronomy advisory, digital tools, and financing schemes to de-risk practice changes and manage data requirements. CarbonSink, TerraCarbon, South Pole, and GreenCollar bring broader carbon project development and advisory expertise, extending experience from forestry and other nature-based solutions into agriculture-focused portfolios and offering structuring, methodology selection, and market access. Climate Action Reserve and similar organizations operate as standards or registries in some cases, helping to develop methodologies and provide oversight for project registration and credit issuance.

Cultivo and Green Carbon Inc. focus on structuring nature-based solutions as investable assets, connecting institutional capital with agriculture and land-based projects. EverCarbon and related players work on integrating monitoring technologies, remote sensing, and data science into verification workflows. As the market grows, companies that can combine robust methodologies, credible monitoring and reporting, strong farmer value propositions, and direct links to large corporate buyers and financial institutions are expected to lead revenue, while those that integrate soil science, biological innovations, and scalable digital platforms across multiple regions are likely to capture the highest CAGR in the voluntary agriculture carbon credit market.

Key questions answered in this report



What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Voluntary Agriculture Carbon Credit market?

What are the key investment pockets concerning product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2033.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Voluntary Agriculture Carbon Credit market?

Which is the largest regional market for Voluntary Agriculture Carbon Credit market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Voluntary Agriculture Carbon Credit market growth? Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Voluntary Agriculture Carbon Credit market worldwide?

Market Segmentation

Project Type (Agriculture Practice)



Soil organic carbon (SOC) / regenerative cropping projects

Agroforestry and tree-based farming systems

Rice methane reduction projects

Livestock and manure management projects

Biochar and crop residue management projects Mixed climate-smart agriculture packages / other practices

Credit Nature



Removal credits (carbon sequestration) Avoided emissions credits

Farm and Project Structure



Smallholder aggregation programs

Medium and large commercial farms

Farmer cooperatives and producer organizations Agri-corporate / input-company-led programs

Buyer Type



Food, beverage, CPG, and retail companies

Agriculture and food supply chain companies

Corporate buyers outside food (tech, finance, manufacturing, services)

Financial institutions, carbon funds, and intermediaries Public / quasi-public and other buyers (NGOs, agencies, individuals)

Standard



Projects under major global voluntary standards

Projects under other recognized standards or regional frameworks Projects under national voluntary frameworks or pilot

Region Segment (2023 - 2033; US$ Million)

North America



U.S.

Canada Rest of North America

UK and European Union



UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa



GCC

Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Companies Featured



AgriCapture

Agoro Carbon Alliance

Agreena

Boomitra

Carbon Asset Solutions

CarbonSink

CIBO Technologies

Climate Action Reserve

Cultivo

EverCarbon

Green Carbon Inc.

GreenCollar

Indigo Ag

Landbanking Group

Loam Bio

Nori

Pachama

South Pole TerraCarbon

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