Getting Smart About Knowledge Management For CX Study 2026: Technical Mechanisms Currently Reshaping The Industry, Specifically Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report highlights key market opportunities in AI-driven CX by emphasizing the importance of robust data management and unified knowledge strategies. Leading firms leverage AI-powered tools to balance agent and self-service needs, while addressing data access and security concerns. Integration of advanced KMS with CRM enhances CX, with CIO leadership crucial for effective strategy deployment and safeguarding intellectual property.

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Getting Smart About Knowledge Management for CX" report from Metrigy has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence, a company's success no longer hinges solely on the sophistication of its algorithms, but on the robustness of the data fueling them. As explored in the analyst's latest research, Data & Knowledge Management for CX: 2025-26, the traditional "content repository" is being replaced by a sophisticated, multi-layered knowledge strategy. This report delves into how 393 global organizations are re-engineering their information pipelines to satisfy two equally critical audiences: the human agent and the AI-driven self-service bot.

The research highlights a significant shift in priority: over half of leading companies now treat agent-facing knowledge and customer self-service tools with equal importance. By leveraging AI-powered search and virtual assistants, organizations are finding that a unified knowledge strategy does more than just answer questions - it reduces agent onboarding time, prevents channel conflict, and enables proactive customer engagement. However, the report uncovers a growing tension in data access; while consistency is the goal, nearly 40% of organizations deliberately limit what AI agents can "see" due to mounting privacy and security concerns.

One of the most compelling sections of the report examines the infrastructure required to support modern CX. While most companies utilize a formal Knowledge Management System (KMS), the truly successful organizations are those integrating these systems deeply into their CRM and contact center platforms. The report explores the emergence of the Single Source of Truth (SSoT) - a verified, "gold-standard" version of data used across all touchpoints. Yet, achieving this is easier said than done. The study reveals the specific organizational silos and data-cleansing hurdles that prevent nearly 60% of companies from reaching this ideal state.

The report provides a deep dive into the technical mechanisms currently reshaping the industry, specifically Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). As Generative AI becomes a non-negotiable component of CX, understanding how to ground Large Language Models (LLMs) in internal, verified data is the new competitive frontier. The summary outlines how top-performing firms use a hybrid of curated and federated search to ensure that AI responses are not just fast, but factually accurate.

Beyond the technology, the research underscores the necessity of high-level leadership. With the Chief Information Officer (CIO) increasingly taking the reins of CX knowledge strategy, the report details the advanced security protocols - such as data masking and threat detection - that are now standard for protecting sensitive intellectual property in an AI-driven world.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Delivering a Better Experience for Customer Interactions

Sources of Knowledge Content

Structured vs. Unstructured Data

Human vs. AI Agent Access

Establishing the Knowledge Infrastructure

The Centralized Knowledge Hub and Repositories

Establishing a Single Source of Truth

Maximizing Knowledge Retrieval

Gearing Up for Generative AI

Operationalizing the CX Knowledge Strategy

Leadership and Governance

Vendor Guidance Conclusion

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