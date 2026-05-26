Approved First Supplement Of The Base Prospectus Of AB“Civinity”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 25 May 2026, the Bank of Lithuania has adopted a decision regarding the approval of the first supplement of the base prospectus regarding programme for the issuance of Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes in the amount of up to EUR 50,000,000 (the "") to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius (the“”).

The Supplement and the decision of the Bank are attached herein.

Contact person for further information:

Tomas Staškūnas

Acting CEO of AB“Civinity”

...

Darius AlutisPhone: +370 613 06 099E–mail:

Attachments



Prospectus Supplement (Civinity) (final) 2026-05-22 Decision