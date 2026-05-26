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Approved First Supplement Of The Base Prospectus Of AB“Civinity”
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 25 May 2026, the Bank of Lithuania has adopted a decision regarding the approval of the first supplement of the base prospectus regarding programme for the issuance of Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes in the amount of up to EUR 50,000,000 (the " Notes ") to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius (the“ Supplement”).
Contact person for further information: Person responsible for the release of information
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E–mail: ...
The Supplement and the decision of the Bank are attached herein.
Contact person for further information:
Tomas Staškūnas
Acting CEO of AB“Civinity”
...
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E–mail: ...
Attachments
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Prospectus Supplement (Civinity) (final) 2026-05-22
Decision
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