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Company Announcement No 26/2026

Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark

Tel +45 74 37 37 37

AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank



26 May 2026

Dear Sirs

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 21

On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK)

557,000

294,008,310.00 18 May 2026

19 May 2026

20 May 2026

21 May 2026

22 May 2026 10,000

8,000

8,000

8,000

9,000 Total over week 21 43,000 23,177,090.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme

600,000

317,185,400.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 605,738 own shares, equal to 0.68% of the Bank's share capital.

Yours sincerely



AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment

SM 26 UK incl. enc