Swiss Immigration Debate Revives Brexit Parallels

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Brexit has had unexpected consequences for migration. As Switzerland debates an initiative aimed at reducing immigration that could jeopardise the free movement of people with the European Union, some are calling for lessons to be learnt from what has happened across the Channel. This content was published on May 26, 2026 - 09:00 10 minutes

I write original and in-depth data-driven articles using my skills in data analysis and visualisation. I cover a wide array of topics, among which are Switzerland's place in global trade, climate change and demographics. Born and raised in France, I studied international relations in Lyon, then graduated from Lille journalism school in 2011. I have been living in Switzerland since 2012 and worked at RTS for eight years before joining SWI swissinfo in 2020.

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Deutsch de ((Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz!)) und Brexit: Was vergleichbar ist – und was nicht Read more: ((Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz!)) und Brexit: Was vergleichbar ist – und was Français fr ((Pas de Suisse à 10 millions!)) et Brexit au Royaume-Uni: mêmes causes, mêmes effets? Original Read more: ((Pas de Suisse à 10 millions!)) et Brexit au Royaume-Uni: mêmes causes, mêmes ef Italiano it “No a una Svizzera da 10 milioni!” e Brexit nel Regno Unito: stesse cause, stessi effetti? Read more:“No a una Svizzera da 10 milioni!” e Brexit nel Regno Unito: stesse cause, stessi eff Español es La iniciativa para frenar la inmigración en Suiza: ¿tiene las mismas causas que el Brexit? Read more: La iniciativa para frenar la inmigración en Suiza: ¿tiene las mismas causas que el Br Português pt Suíça teme repetir efeitos do Brexit na imigração Read more: Suíça teme repetir efeitos do Brexit na imigra العربية ar من بريكست إلى سويسرا: هل يؤدي تقييد الهجرة إلى نتائج عكسية؟ Read more: من بريكست إلى سويسرا: هل يؤدي تقييد الهجرة إلى نتائج ع 中文 zh 想限制移民,却迎来更多移民:英国脱欧的教训会在瑞士重演吗? Read more: 想限制移民,却迎来更多移民:英国脱欧的教训会在瑞 Русский ru Миграция после Brexit: какие выводы должна сделать Швейцария? Read more: Миграция после Brexit: какие выводы должна сделать Швейц

On June 14, Swiss voters will decide on an initiative by the right-wing Swiss People's Party aimed at limiting immigration. Entitled 'No to a ten-million Switzerland!'External link, the proposal calls on the Federal Council and parliament to prevent the permanent resident population from reaching ten million by 2050.

To achieve this, it proposes restrictions on asylum and family reunification and does not rule out, as a last resort, terminating the agreement on the free movement of persons with the EU.

>> You can find an explanation of the initiative, as well as the positions of the different camps, in the article below:

More More Swiss Politics 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its population?

This content was published on Apr 14, 2026 On June 14, the Swiss will vote on a right-wing initiative aiming to cap immigration.

Read more: 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its popula