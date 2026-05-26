Swiss Immigration Debate Revives Brexit Parallels
I write original and in-depth data-driven articles using my skills in data analysis and visualisation. I cover a wide array of topics, among which are Switzerland's place in global trade, climate change and demographics. Born and raised in France, I studied international relations in Lyon, then graduated from Lille journalism school in 2011. I have been living in Switzerland since 2012 and worked at RTS for eight years before joining SWI swissinfo in 2020.
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On June 14, Swiss voters will decide on an initiative by the right-wing Swiss People's Party aimed at limiting immigration. Entitled 'No to a ten-million Switzerland!'External link, the proposal calls on the Federal Council and parliament to prevent the permanent resident population from reaching ten million by 2050.
To achieve this, it proposes restrictions on asylum and family reunification and does not rule out, as a last resort, terminating the agreement on the free movement of persons with the EU.
>> You can find an explanation of the initiative, as well as the positions of the different camps, in the article below:More More Swiss Politics 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its population?
This content was published on Apr 14, 2026 On June 14, the Swiss will vote on a right-wing initiative aiming to cap immigration.Read more: 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its popula
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