Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fifteenth-Century Frescoes In Swiss Church To Be Conserved

Fifteenth-Century Frescoes In Swiss Church To Be Conserved


2026-05-26 04:10:49
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The frescoes in the Church of Santa Maria del Castello in Mesocco, southeastern Switzerland, will be the subject of a study and conservation project developed in cooperation with the SUPSI Conservation and Restoration Course. This content was published on May 26, 2026 - 09:20 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Mesocco: verso il restauro degli affreschi di Santa Maria Original Read more: Mesocco: verso il restauro degli affreschi di Santa

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The subject was the focus of an international conference held on May 22 and 23 in Soazza dedicated to the painting complex and its conservation.

The main concern is the large fresco on the north-western wall of the church, which is now considered the top priority from a conservation point of view. The work, attributed to Lombard painters from the Seregnesi workshop and dating back to the 15th century, measures 4.80 metres by 12 metres.

According to inspections carried out over the past few months, several signs of degradation emerged in the lower part of the painting, including salt efflorescence, lifting and detachment of the paint film, as well as possible biological phenomena and moisture-related problems.

The fresco had already undergone major restoration in 1923, interventions that partially altered the original appearance of the work.

An initial technical study by SUPSI had been carried out between 2007 and 2008 and had already recommended monitoring the deterioration phenomena and conservation measures.

For this reason, a new preliminary analysis and monitoring process has now been started.“We have started with some preliminary investigations into the study,” explained Stefania Luppichini, a restorer at SUPSI, interviewed by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS, specifying that at this stage the focus is mainly on the interior of the church, through checks on temperature, humidity and possible infiltrations.

More More Culture A journey through the ages to little-known Swiss treasures

This content was published on Sep 16, 2016 The 1,000th edition of the art guide“Schweizerische Kunstführer” is out – time for a virtual trip through the archives.

Read more: A journey through the ages to little-known Swiss trea

MENAFN26052026000210011054ID1111167213



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search