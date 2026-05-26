Provogue Reimagines Luggage As A Fashion Category Achieves Rs. 25 Crore ARR In Year One

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Provogue, one of India's most-loved fashion brands, today announced that it has achieved an ARR of Rs. 25 crore in just 10 months of operations following its relaunch. The brand is now charting a path toward a Rs. 300+ crore three-year milestone as it scales a fashion-first travel category in India. Provogue has recorded 25,000+ gross orders in year one and built distribution across every major e-commerce and quick-commerce channel in the country.

Provogue brings to you a vibrant range of trolleys, backpacks & accessories made for the new generation

The brand's approach has centred on bringing fashion together with function in a category that has long prioritised utility alone. That proposition resonates strongly with the new-generation of consumers (young millennials and GenZ) one who discovers, shops and engages with brands primarily online. Provogue's go-to-market has been shaped around that reality, with a focused, digitally native push through e-commerce and quick-commerce channels in year one, ahead of any offline play. The brand is now live on major quick commerce and e-commerce platforms along with its own D2C website. The product range currently spans 145 SKUs across trolley bags, backpacks and travel accessories designed for everyday fashion. Provogue also launched, MYN by Provogue, India's first design-it-yourself luggage platform. This innovative initiative empowers travellers to personalise their luggage with unique designs, themes, and artwork allowing them to express their identity, passions, and personal style wherever they go.

Speaking on the milestone, Pravin Prabhakar, CEO, Provogue, said, "We launched Provogue with one clear conviction, India is ready for a fashion-first travel brand. Luggage in this country has been treated as a commodity for far too long, built around price points alone. Our consumer doesn't separate their luggage from their wardrobe. They want their trolley to look as considered as their sneakers. Provogue's legacy gave us a powerful foundation, and the pivot to luggage gave us our runway. Closing year one at a Rs. 25 crore ARR tells us the consumer is responding. We're only just getting started."

Over the next three years, Provogue is targeting a Rs. 300+ crore brand scale, including a roadmap to move offline, still the largest pool of luggage demand in India. The business will remain anchored in luggage while extending purposefully into adjacent lifestyle and fashion categories. This will be pursued through general trade and modern trade partnerships in key cities. The offline play will allow Provogue to tap a market that significantly outsizes online for the category. Investments are being lined up across product design, supply chain depth, marketing, and offline expansion to support the next phase of growth.

About Provogue

Provogue is one of India's most recognised fashion brands. It was originally established as a pioneer of contemporary menswear and youth fashion in the country. Relaunched in 2025 under new promoter ownership, the brand has pivoted into the luggage and travel-gear category with a fashion-led, digitally native model. Provogue products are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, Zepto and the brand's own D2C channel.