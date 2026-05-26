New Novelty Item Now Available In The SNS Campaign For The TV Anime 'Attack On Titan' × Nijigen No Mori Collaboration Event

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Awaji Island, located in Japan's Kansai region, is home to“ Nijigen no Mori,” an anime-themed park where visitors can experience the worlds of popular Japanese series in a natural setting. Among its attractions, the TV anime“ Attack on Titan” collaboration offers an immersive experience that brings the story to life.

Four types of newly illustrated original bookmarks

At the TV Anime“Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori collaboration event, an SNS campaign is currently underway where visitors can receive exclusive original novelties by sharing memories of their experience on social media.

As a new addition to this campaign, four types of bookmarks featuring newly illustrated original designs will be available starting Friday, Jun 5.

The bookmarks distributed in this campaign are four types of limited-edition novelties featuring Eren, Mikasa, Erwin, and Levi holding bouquets, set against the backdrop of Awaji Island-known as a“ flower island” where visitors can enjoy vibrant seasonal blooms throughout the year.

By posting photos or videos of your experience with the hashtags #NijigenNoMori and #shingeki, and presenting your post to the reception staff, you will receive one of the four bookmark designs at random.

Share on social media your life-risking expeditions alongside your comrades as you face Titans in the darkness of night. At Nijigen no Mori, where the world of Attack on Titan comes to life, visitors can proudly showcase your unforgettable memories.

SNS Campaign New Novelty: Original Newly Illustrated“Bookmarks” Overview

Distribution Start: Friday, Jun 5, 2026

Business Hours:

Night Event: 19:30–22:00 (Last Entry 20:30)

Day Event:

Weekdays: 13:00–17:00 (Last Entry 17:30)

Holidays: 10:00–17:00 (Last Entry 17:30)

Location: TV Anime“Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event Reception

Details: Post photos or videos of your experience at this collaboration event on social media with the hashtag #nijigennomori and #shingeki. By presenting your post to the reception staff, and you will receive one of four randomly selected bookmark desins featuring newly illustrated original characters.

Website:

TV Anime“Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event Overview

Period: Saturday, March 14, 2026 – Sunday, December 13, 2026

Location: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

(Inside Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park“Nijigen no Mori”)

Overview: The world of the TV anime“ Attack on Titan” will be recreated within the rich natural setting of Nijigen no Mori. Guests can enjoy the world of the anime through two events held by day and by night.

1. [Night Event]“Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK – Beyond the Wall –”

Walk approximately 1.2 km through the forest at night and experience the world of the TV anime“Attack on Titan” brought to life through projection mapping and immersive sound effects. Participants become new recruits of the Survey Corps and join the battle to reclaim freedom from the Titans, aiming for“beyond the walls” together with Eren Yeager and the members of the Survey Corps. At the goal, participants will receive an original card.

2. [Day Events]

Phase 1:“Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori”

Participants can collect stamps of four characters in original illustrations, located throughout Nijigen no Mori, in a special stamp booklet. All participants will receive a novelty postcard with an original design.

Phase 2:“Attack on Titan Mystery Quest – Nijigen no Mori Edition / At-Home”

Participants take on the role of subordinates to Hans Zoe, who is deeply immersed in Titan research, and experience a mystery-solving adventure as they work to unravel various puzzles. The start date will be announced at a later time.

3. Collaboration Merchandise

Newly illustrated original artwork of Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and Erwin and others will appear as can badges and acrylic stands. In addition, a total of 36 original items packed with fun references for fans will be available, including goods such as“Captain Levi's Quote Momo” and Armin's“An Endless Lifetime's Worth of Salt.”

4. Collaboration Food

The collaboration food lineup includes“Eren's Determination Mapo Tofu Bowl,” inspired by Eren's burning hatred and resolve against the Titans;“Sasha's Sneak-Eating Plate,” featuring ingredients she secretly snacked on; and“Mikasa's Warm Red Scarf Cake,” inspired by her iconic red scarf. In addition, collaboration drinks such as“Captain Levi's After-Cleaning Tea au Lait,” perfect for a relaxing break after tidying up, will be offered, for a total of 11 items.

Ticket Information (Tax Included)

Ticket Type Adults (Aged 12 and over) Children (Aged 11 and under) “Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” Admission Ticket 3,600~4,000 1,600~2,000 “Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori” Experience Ticket 800

All prices above include tax. Admission ticket prices for“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” may vary depending on the period. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details. Children must be accompanied by at least one guardian (adult) for admission. Admission is free for children aged 4 and under for“ Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK – Beyond the Walls.” Admission tickets for“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” are for designated time slots.

Business Hours

Night Event: 19:30–22:00 (Last admission 20:30)

Day Event

Weekdays: 13:00–19:00 (Last admission 17:30)

Weekends & Holidays: 10:00–19:00 (Last admission 17:30)

Business hours are subject to change depending on the season. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Notes: The above information is current as of the date of release and is subject to change.

Tickets:

Official Website: nijigennomori/en/awaji_shingeki/

Inquiries:Nijigen no Mori Inc.“Nijigen no Mori” Management Office

Tel: +81-799-64-7061

©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/"ATTACK ON TITAN" The Final Season Production Committee.

About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)

Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.

By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.

The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

Access

By Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

By Train + Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/"ATTACK ON TITAN" The Final Season Production Committee.