Rotaku Opens Reservations For Domo Humanoid Robot Platform Priced From $2,999

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Rotaku has opened reservations for Domo, a compact humanoid robot platform designed for developers, makers, educators and robotics teams working with real humanoid hardware.

The Domo lineup starts at $2,999 and is intended to make humanoid robot development more accessible to users working on motion control, teleoperation, manipulation, robot interaction and embodied AI.

Founder vision: Bringing AI into the physical world

For Rotaku founder Takuzen Lu (Zhuoran Lu), Domo reflects a broader belief that artificial intelligence will increasingly move from software systems into machines that can act in the physical world.

“AI will not stay behind screens forever,” Lu said.“If intelligence is going to become useful in the physical world, it needs a body. Domo is our way of giving more builders access to humanoid hardware they can test, learn from and improve.”

Lu founded Rotaku to make humanoid robotics more practical and accessible. The company sees Domo as a development platform for people who want to move beyond software and simulation and begin working with physical robot systems.

“Humanoid robotics should not only be available to large companies with large budgets,” Lu said.“Important robotics work also happens in small teams, classrooms, labs and independent developer communities. We want Domo to support those builders.”

Why humanoid robots are difficult to build

Humanoid robots are among the most complex systems in robotics. Their performance depends on the close integration of mechanical design, actuation, embedded systems, motion control, perception, simulation, AI training, manufacturing and cost structure.

Each engineering decision affects the rest of the system. Motor selection influences movement and torque output. Structural design affects balance, durability and control. Battery design affects runtime and usability. Software architecture determines how easily developers can build on top of the platform.

Rotaku says this complexity is one reason humanoid robots have remained expensive, closed or difficult for smaller teams to obtain. Domo was created to offer a more accessible platform for hands-on humanoid development.

The Domo lineup

The Domo lineup includes several configurations for different levels of development.

Domo Basic starts at $2,999 and is intended for entry-level programming, education and basic humanoid interaction. It gives users access to a compact humanoid hardware platform for hands-on experimentation.

Domo Developer is priced at $3,998 and is built on Rotaku's compact humanoid platform, which stands about 90 cm / 35.4 inches tall and weighs around 20 kg.

The Developer version adds SDK support, URDF files, simulation workflows and whole-body policy training tools for users working on teleoperation, manipulation, motion control and simulation-to-real testing.

Domo Plus Developer is priced at $9,899 and offers a larger humanoid platform for more advanced projects. The robot stands about 130 cm / 51.2 inches tall and weighs around 35 kg, with support for full-body control, locomotion research, manipulation, teleoperation and embodied AI development.

Designed for hands-on robotics development

Rotaku positions Domo primarily as a development platform, not as a general-purpose consumer household robot. The platform is designed for learning, research, prototyping and early application exploration.

Developers can use Domo to study humanoid movement, test control strategies, experiment with robot interaction and explore how AI systems can be connected to physical robot behavior. The platform is also intended for users who want to validate ideas on real hardware after working in code or simulation.

Optional add-ons include teleoperation kits, AI compute upgrades, LiDAR navigation, dexterous hand options and extra battery packs.

Online attention and market interest

Rotaku's Domo launch has attracted strong online attention. The company's announcement post on X reached more than 1 million views within four days, reflecting strong interest in lower-cost humanoid hardware for developers and makers.

Rotaku says the response suggests that many builders are looking for practical humanoid platforms that are easier to access than enterprise-level robot systems.

Reservations now open

Reservations for Domo are currently open through Rotaku's website. Availability depends on configuration and batch size, with orders handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

After a reservation is submitted, Rotaku will confirm configuration, availability, delivery timeline, shipping arrangements and final invoice details.