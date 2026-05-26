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Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 20


2026-05-26 04:01:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Company announcement no. 27 2026 Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
18 May 2026
Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 20

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 20:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 3,936,649 316.9317 1,247,649,053
11 May 2026 18,360 324.0312 5,949,213
12 May 2026 117,590 320.6097 37,700,495
13 May 2026 55,717 321.1098 17,891,275
14 May 2026 0 0.0000 0
15 May 2026 0 0.0000 0
Total accumulated over week 20 191,667 321.0828 61,540,982
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,128,316 317.1245 1,309,190,035

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.506% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
11 May 2026 12,930 323.8993 4,188,018
12 May 2026 69,907 320.6358 22,414,687
13 May 2026 32,473 321.1213 10,427,772
14 May 2026 0 0.0000 0
15 May 2026 0 0.0000 0
Total accumulated over week 20 115,310 321.1385 37,030,477
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,616,889 316.9084 829,314,222


CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
11 May 2026 5,430 324.3452 1,761,194
12 May 2026 47,683 320.5714 15,285,806
13 May 2026 23,244 321.0938 7,463,504
14 May 2026 0 0.0000 0
15 May 2026 0 0.0000 0
Total accumulated over week 20 76,357 320.9988 24,510,505
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,511,427 317.4985 479,875,819


Attachment

  • Danske Bank Company Announcement EN Weekly SBB announcment

MENAFN26052026004107003653ID1111167166



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