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Amir Sends Independence Day Congratulations To Georgia President
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a cable of congratulations to President HE Mikheil Kavelashvili of Georgia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
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