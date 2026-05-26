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Amir Sends Independence Day Congratulations To Guyana President

Amir Sends Independence Day Congratulations To Guyana President


2026-05-26 04:01:44
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, HE Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

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The Peninsula

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