Moci Announces Recall Of Ford Super Duty 2020-2022 Models

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Almana Motors Company, Qatar's Ford dealership, has announced the recall of Ford Super Duty 2020-2022 models.

In a statement, the Minister said that the recall is due to a potential issue in which, in some affected vehicles, the high-pressure fuel pump may fail, resulting in extended cranking without starting while the vehicle is parked.

MoCI noted that the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry stressed that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out. Additionally, MoCI urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, through its official channels.

