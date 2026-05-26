Uzbekistan Presents Islamic Civilization Center At Katara, Highlights Shared Cultural Vision With Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan hosted a presentation of the Islamic Civilization Center of Uzbekistan at Katara Cultural Village yesterday, highlighting the landmark institution as a platform for preserving Islamic heritage, advancing scholarship and strengthening cultural dialogue between nations.

In attendance at the event were Minister of State and President of the Qatar National Library, H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdelaziz Al-Kawari, Director General of Katara H E Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, various diplomats, academics, cultural leaders and other guests.

In his opening remarks, Al-Kawari highlighted the strong cultural ties and shared heritage between Qatar and Uzbekistan, noting that both countries remain committed to preserving Islamic history and civilisation through a range of significant initiatives.

He described the Islamic Civilization Center in Uzbekistan as a commendable cultural project deserving of recognition and praise.

“This project, the Islamic Civilization Center in Uzbekistan, is not merely a historical archive, but a testament to the contributions of Islamic civilisation to the advancement of knowledge, literature, history and philosophy, as well as to the enduring message of this great spiritual and Islamic civilisation,” he said.

Addressing attendees, Ambassador of Uzbekistan H E Dr. Ashraf Khodjaev said the center carries profound significance not only for Uzbekistan but also for the wider Islamic world, reflecting the country's rich scholarly and historical contributions.

“Uzbekistan is home to one of the richest intellectual and spiritual legacies of the Islamic civilization,” the ambassador said, noting that historic cities such as Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva produced scholars whose works shaped science, mathematics, medicine, astronomy and philosophy far beyond the region.

Among the towering intellectual figures referenced during the presentation were Imam al-Bukhari, Imam al-Maturidi, Imam al-Tirmidhi, Al-Khwarizmi and Al-Biruni, whose scholarship left an enduring impact on global knowledge and intellectual development.

Khodjaev described the Islamic Civilization Center as“more than a museum,” saying it has been envisioned as“a living platform for education, research, dialogue and cultural exchange,” particularly aimed at helping younger generations connect with their identity and intellectual heritage.

The ambassador also underlined strong similarities between Uzbekistan and Qatar in their approaches to heritage preservation and education, praising Qatar's investment in cultural and intellectual institutions.

“In many ways, this vision resonates deeply here in Qatar,” he said.“Over the years, Qatar has established itself both as a global center for development and diplomacy, and as a country that places profound importance on culture, education, scholarship and dialogue between civilizations.”

Khodjaev pointed to institutions such as the Qatar National Library, Katara Cultural Village, the Museum of Islamic Art and Education City as examples of Qatar's efforts to preserve heritage while embracing modernity.

He stressed that both countries recognise that sustainable development extends beyond infrastructure and economic growth and depends equally on investments in education, culture and historical memory.“Long-term development is ultimately built not only through infrastructure or economic growth, but through investment in people, education, culture and historical memory,” he said.

The ambassador said institutions such as the Islamic Civilization Center are increasingly important in a rapidly changing world, helping younger generations remain connected to their identity and values while serving as bridges between cultures and peoples.

Highlighting growing cultural cooperation with Qatar, Khodjaev thanked the leadership of the Al Jazeera Media Network for supporting a documentary series focused on the Islamic Civilization Center and Uzbekistan's historical landmarks and personalities. He also revealed ongoing collaboration with the Museum of Islamic Art and Qatar National Library on a publication dedicated to artefacts linked to Uzbekistan's history preserved in museums across Qatar.

Khodjaev concluded by inviting audiences in Qatar to visit Uzbekistan and experience the country's cultural landmarks firsthand, including the Islamic Civilization Center in Tashkent and the newly inaugurated Imam Al-Bukhari complex in Samarkand, describing the two nations as“brotherly countries” bound by shared cultural and historical ties.