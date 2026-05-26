Demand Surges For Beauty, Tailoring Services Ahead Of Eid Al-Adha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As preparations for Eid Al Adha gather momentum across Qatar, beauticians, tailors, and henna artists are experiencing a significant increase in customer patronage, with some businesses extending working hours to meet growing demand.

Speaking to The Peninsula, hair colourist and co-founder of The Clique by Bassam Rezk, Bassam Rezk, said customer turnout this Eid season has exceeded expectations compared to Eid Al-Fitr.

“We have clients who come regularly to style and colour their hair but due to the regional tensions during Eid Al-Fitr, many people were hesitant about preparing for the celebration,” he said.

“Looking at the number of clients we have received so far in our two locations as Eid gets close, it is beyond my imagination. For services such as hair colouring, trimming, styling, pedicure and manicure, we usually operate from 9am to 9pm, but now we have had to extend our working hours, to accommodate especially clients who are professionals,” Rezk added.

Similarly views were voiced by seamstress Aina Olatunji, who specialises in African styles and prints, noting that Eid Al Adha remains a major cultural celebration for many Muslim Nigerians living in Qatar, resulting in a sharp increase in clothing orders.

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“Eid Al Adha is a big celebration for everyone especially Nigerians. Families and friends gather together and everybody wants to look good, so there has been an increase in clients coming to sew their Eid clothes,” she explained.

She added that demand for certain traditional Nigerian styles had become so high that she outsourced part of the workload to avoid disappointing customers.

“Some clothing styles are peculiar to Nigerians, and I had to outsource some of the clients' outfits to ensure timely delivery,” Olatunji stated.

Another set of entrepreneurs that see huge spike in turnout of customers are henna artists. Henna artist Maryam Shobayo said that she looks forward to a busy week as many clients secured appointments weeks in advance.

“I do not want my clients to feel underserved, so I developed a booking system to keep everything organised,” she said.

“I am expecting an increase in customers a day before Eid, especially people who may have been disappointed by their henna artists and are looking for replacements,” Shobayo added.

Another tailor MD Shaifullah said most of the rush is over as his clients have already begun collecting their Eid outfits, with only minor adjustments remaining.

“My team and I do not want to keep anybody waiting, so we made sure to keep our promises. Clients are required to book at least four to three weeks before collection, and so far they have been very cooperative,” he said.

With the three-day public holiday now confirmed, Qatar's small business owners are bracing for one final wave of last-minute customers - and most say they wouldn't have it any other way.