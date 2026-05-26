Secretary Rubio's Call With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Minister's request. The parties exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine war, bilateral relations, and the situation in Iran.

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