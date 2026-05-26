Georgia National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of Georgia on your national day.

This year offers fresh opportunities to deepen the bonds of friendship between the American and Georgian people and to advance greater security and prosperity for both our nations.

The United States remains steadfast in its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We stand alongside the Georgian people as they pursue lasting security, freedom, and independence. The United States is committed to a partnership in line with Georgia's aspirations for a secure and prosperous future.