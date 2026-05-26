innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

innoscripta SE: Strong first quarter

26.05.2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

innoscripta SE: Strong first quarter

Revenue: EUR 40.3 million (prior-year period: EUR 25.6 million) EBIT: EUR 27.3 million (prior-year period: EUR 16.3 million) Tutzing, May 26, 2026 – innoscripta SE (“innoscripta”, ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) reports its business development for the first quarter of 2026. Revenue amounted to EUR 40.3 million compared to EUR 25.6 million in the prior-year period. EBIT grew faster than revenue to EUR 27.3 million compared to EUR 16.3 million in the previous year; the EBIT margin expanded to 67.7% (prior-year period: 63.7%). Administrative expenses as well as sales and marketing expenses increased at a slower rate than revenue during the reporting period. innoscripta attributes this to the scalability characteristics of its business model and disciplined cost management. During the first quarter, innoscripta continued the development of its Clusterix platform and pursued measures for customer acquisition as well as its gradual international expansion. The regulatory environment for the German R&D tax incentive (“Forschungszulage”) remains a relevant framework factor; at the beginning of 2026, the assessment base was increased from EUR 10 million to EUR 12 million and a flat-rate surcharge of 20% on eligible expenses was introduced. innoscripta expects these adjustments to further strengthen the attractiveness of the program and continues to see a positive market environment for future growth. Alexander Meyer, CFO:“We are satisfied with the development of the first quarter. The figures are in line with our planning and provide a good foundation for the full year. Our focus remains unchanged on the further development of Clusterix as well as disciplined growth in our core markets.” Disclaimer: This publication as well as remarks, comments, and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements regarding the business development of innoscripta SE and its consolidated subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are partly, but not exclusively, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as“expect,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“plan,” or“aim.” These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political, and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions, and markets, and in particular the SaaS industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us at the time of publication and which we consider realistic at that time.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks. The realization of these known and unknown risks may cause actual results, financial figures, and future developments of the company to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any changes in significant parameters relating to our key sales markets or any significant changes in our business activities will have a corresponding impact on the development of our business.

Except as otherwise required by applicable laws and regulations, we do not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Such statements are valid on the date of publication. About innoscripta

innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable. 26.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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