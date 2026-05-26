Jackery / Key word(s): Product Launch

Jackery SolarVault 3 Series: Safe plug-in solar storage for homes

26.05.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LONDON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for plug-in solar systems and residential energy storage solutions continues to grow rapidly - and with it, expectations for safety, reliability, and trust. With the SolarVault 3 Series, Jackery focuses not only on performance and energy efficiency, but above all on a comprehensive safety concept integrated directly into the system architecture.



The new generation of all-in-one residential energy storage systems combines integrated inverters, scalable storage capacities from 2.52 to 15.12 kWh, and AI-powered energy management. Designed for applications ranging from plug-in solar systems to integration into existing photovoltaic installations, the SolarVault 3 Series follows a safety-by-design philosophy with a multi-layered protection concept that continuously monitors and cools the system while safeguarding both hardware and user data. Safety begins at the system level For Jackery, safety is not an add-on feature, but an integral part of product development. The SolarVault 3 Series uses non-flammable LFP batteries and continuously monitors the entire energy flow, analyzing critical temperature points in real time - from PV connectors to grid connections. If abnormal heat generation is detected, the system automatically issues alerts and intervenes to prevent risks. Should internal temperatures nevertheless exceed critical thresholds, the integrated aerosol-based fire suppression technology activates automatically. Combining rapid heat absorption with the fire-inhibiting properties of inert gases and solid extinguishing agents, the system can quickly and reliably suppress potential fire hazards without requiring user intervention. Engineered for durability and stability The SolarVault 3 modules feature an IP65 protection rating and are designed to operate reliably in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 55°C. A V-shaped airflow design, combined with an insulated internal structure and thermal separation mechanisms, enables efficient heat dissipation while preventing heat transfer within the unit. Under identical load conditions, the storage systems operate at temperatures approximately 4°C lower than comparable solutions, supporting long-term durability and operational stability. Around 100 protection mechanisms have been validated through more than 1,000 testing procedures, including corrosion and stress tests under extreme conditions, ensuring functionality and durability. These extensive validation processes underline Jackery's commitment to reliability, longevity, and performance, further reflected in the company's 10-year warranty. In addition to physical safety, Jackery also places strong emphasis on protecting sensitive user data. The system supports local operation capabilities and complies with European data privacy and cybersecurity standards, ensuring that personal information and system data remain securely protected at all times. Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, ..., +4915223970329 Photo -

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