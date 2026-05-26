Issuer: Goldinvest Consulting GmbH / Key word(s): Drilling Result/Expansion

Exclusive: Forge Resources – Yukon Gold Opportunity Meets Colombian Cash Flow

26.05.2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST

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Forge Resources (CSE: FRG WKN: A40AT2) is pursuing an unusual dual-asset strategy: While the company is targeting a potential gold-copper porphyry discovery in the Yukon with the Alotta project, Forge is simultaneously advancing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Colombia toward production.

In this latest interview, we speak with CEO PJ Murphy about both projects, current developments, and why Forge believes this positions it strategically broader than many traditional junior explorers. Click here for the interview:

Forge Resources: Yukon Gold Opportunity Meets Colombian Cash Flow

Particular focus is on the Alotta project in the Dawson Range Belt in the Yukon-a region known for large gold-copper porphyry systems. Recent drilling programs have returned strong gold intersections and confirm the potential of a large-scale mineralized system.

At the same time, Forge is developing La Estrella in Colombia, a fully permitted coal project with eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal. The project already holds permits ranging from exploration to production and is initially set to be advanced through a 20,000-ton bulk sampling program.

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