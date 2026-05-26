David Pieris Automobiles Partners Nations Trust Bank For BAIC & GWM Financing

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) David Pieris Automobiles (Private) Limited (DPA), the four-wheeler sales arm of the David Pieris Group of Companies, has entered into a strategic partnership with Nations Trust Bank PLC to offer flexible and customer-centric vehicle financing solutions for BAIC and GWM vehicles.

This collaboration is aimed at enhancing accessibility and affordability for customers seeking to own vehicles, by combining DPA's extensive automotive portfolio with Nations Trust Bank's innovative financial services. The partnership brings together the strengths of both organisations to deliver seamless, efficient and cost-effective financing options tailored to diverse customer needs.

Through this initiative, customers will benefit from a streamlined financing process supported by both the Consumer and Corporate Banking divisions of Nations Trust Bank. The collaboration is expected to significantly improve the overall vehicle purchasing experience, making it more convenient and accessible.

David Pieris Automobiles currently markets a range of internationally recognised vehicle brands, including BAIC and GWM, catering to the diverse mobility requirements of Sri Lankan customers. The BAIC lineup includes models such as the BAIC X55 BJ30 and BJ40, while the GWM portfolio features popular models including the Tank 300 HEV, Tank 500 HEV, Haval GT PHEV, Haval H6 PHEV and Haval H6 HEV, offering customers a blend of performance, comfort, advanced technology and modern design.

Commenting on the partnership, a DPA spokesman said,“At David Pieris Automobiles, we are committed to delivering value beyond vehicles. This partnership with Nations Trust Bank enables us to provide our customers with flexible financing solutions that make vehicle ownership more attainable, while ensuring a smooth and reliable experience.”

This strategic alliance further reinforces David Pieris Automobiles' commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and excellence in service, while supporting the evolving mobility needs of Sri Lankan consumers.