SLT-MOBITEL PEOTV Named Exclusive Broadcast Partner For LPL

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The IPG Group and SLT-MOBITEL PEOTV have announced a strategic partnership for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL). Sri Lanka's pioneering Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service provider, PEOTV, has been appointed as the exclusive media and broadcast partner for the entire tournament.

Through this partnership, Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be able to watch the full tournament LIVE across all PEOTV platforms, including PEOTV, PEO MOBILE, and digital platforms. The matches will be broadcasted in true HD quality, giving viewers a live experience with crystal-clear picture quality throughout the series.

Under this partnership, PEOTV will serve as the exclusive partner for media and broadcasting rights, working together with the IPG Group to expand the reach of the league across multiple viewing platforms. PEOTV will also invite terrestrial and digital partners to come onboard to enable wider reach in Sri Lanka and across other regions. The tournament will commence on 17th July 2026, and the player auction is scheduled to be held on 01st June 2026.

SLT-MOBITEL PEOTV has played a major role in reshaping how local audiences access television, entertainment, live sports, news, infotainment, kids' content, educational programmes, and global television hits. As Sri Lanka's largest provider of local and international content in true HD quality, PEOTV is well positioned to take the LPL to a wider audience through a strong, technology-led broadcast ecosystem, while continuing to strengthen the country's entertainment and sports broadcasting landscape.

Commenting on the partnership, Ruchira Weerakoon, Chief Officer of SLT-MOBITEL PEOTV, noted,“SLT-MOBITEL PEOTV is proud to partner with the IPG Group as the exclusive media and broadcast partner for the Lanka Premier League. As Sri Lanka's pioneering IPTV service provider, our focus has always been on delivering high-quality content and a superior viewing experience to households across the country. Through our combined platforms, we aim to reach a larger audience and create a stronger, more flexible viewing experience for all Cricket fans.”

IPG Global Founder and Chairman, Anil Mohan, said,“The Lanka Premier League continues to grow as a competitive Cricket and entertainment platform, and strong broadcast partnerships are central to that progress. We are pleased to partner with SLT-MOBITEL PEOTV, a trusted and pioneering platform in Sri Lanka's television and digital entertainment landscape. This partnership will help us deliver the tournament to fans with greater quality, reach, and consistency.”

He further noted that the IPG Group will continue to work with partners who can strengthen the league's overall ecosystem.“Our objective is to build the LPL as a commercially strong and widely followed tournament, supported by high-quality production, broadcast access, and fan engagement, with PEOTV coming onboard as the exclusive media and broadcast partner, we are confident that the upcoming season will offer an enhanced viewing experience for all Cricket fans.”

The Director of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) – Sri Lanka Cricket Board, Samantha Dodanwela said,“Sri Lanka Cricket welcomes the partnership between the IPG Group and SLT PEOTV as an important step in expanding access to the Lanka Premier League, with PEOTV's IPTV, OTT and multi-platform capabilities, fans across Sri Lanka will be able to experience the tournament with greater convenience and quality. Strong broadcast partnerships are vital to the continued growth of the LPL as a leading Cricket and entertainment property.”

The Lanka Premier League brings together leading Sri Lankan Cricketers and international talent in a fast-paced T20 format, creating a platform that supports Cricket development, sports entertainment, and wider economic activity across the country.