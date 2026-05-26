Binance Bitcoin Pizza Day Draws 2000+ To Colombo Blockchain Event

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Interactive learning activation focuses on responsible digital asset literacy amid growing regional interest

Binance, the world's largest digital asset exchange and leading blockchain ecosystem, marked Bitcoin Pizza Day with an educational activation at One Galle Face Mall in Colombo that drew over 2000 participants eager to learn about blockchain technology and digital asset fundamentals, with more than 70% attending their first-ever digital asset education event.

The initiative, held on 21-22nd May 2026, focused on demystifying Web3 concepts through interactive learning experiences, addressing the knowledge gap as global digital asset adoption accelerates and interest in blockchain technology grows in Sri Lanka.

"Education must come before adoption," said SB Seker, Head of APAC at Binance. "In markets across South Asia, we see tremendous curiosity about blockchain, but limited access to reliable, responsible information. We're focused on ensuring communities have the knowledge and resources they need-particularly in markets where awareness is growing faster than understanding."

Participants explored educational challenges including quizzes on blockchain fundamentals, interactive modules explaining decentralized technology, and guided learning missions tailored to knowledge levels from complete beginners to those with foundational understanding. The curriculum covered blockchain basics, risk awareness, and scam prevention - with 70% of attendees completing the full educational journey in an average of 15 minutes.

SB Seker, Head of APAC at Binance, added,“Bitcoin Pizza Day has become one of crypto's most celebrated traditions because it captures something essential: innovation happens when someone is willing to try something new, even if it seems impractical at the time. In 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz used Bitcoin to buy pizza because he believed digital currency should have use cases, not just sit in a wallet. Today, we are seeing that vision materialize at scale. Stablecoins are processing trillions in monthly volume and users globally are discovering crypto's practical applications, from everyday transactions to wealth creation and preservation. Bitcoin Pizza Day celebrates the moment crypto moved from theory to practice, and reminds us that the real work is making that utility accessible to everyone.”

Binance continues to expand its educational initiatives across South Asia, reaching millions of learners globally through its Binance Academy platform. The Colombo event is part of Binance's expanding education initiatives in Sri Lanka, which include ChainCeylon 2026, a flagship university program launched earlier this year. The initiative has already engaged 265 students across the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, University of Kelaniya, Wayamba University, and University of Moratuwa through interactive workshops on on-chain analysis, real-world blockchain applications, and foundational digital asset principles.