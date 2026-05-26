Yo Yo Honey Singh Meets BJP's Tarun Chugh, Discusses Ways To Curb Punjab's Drug Problems

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Renowned Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh met BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh to discuss the menacing drug problem in Punjab.

In a video shared by Tarun Chugh's office, Honey Singh, who has openly talked about his severe struggles with substance abuse, which led to a long sabbatical from the music industry, was heard saying:“I want to discuss with you about what is happening in Punjab.”

“Especially about chitta (heroin), families, and youth are being destroyed. We were thinking of a way to get Punjab away from heroin. You are already doing a lot of work on that. You have already discussed it.”

The video then pans to Chugh, who called Honey Singh, the son of“Punjab”.

Chugh added:“He has made his name known throughout the world. He has started his journey from Bollywood to Hollywood. It is a very inspiring life.”

“How does a person reach a height? And after wearing the wrong clothes, that person does penance for 8 years then he returns back and then he reaches number 1 in the singing line.”

The BJP leader has requested Honey Singh that today“Punjab is under the influence of drugs. How to get rid of chittas and how to get rid of children of Punjab. The land of Gurus, Peers and Prophets is my Punjab.”

“In the land of 5 rivers is my Punjab... The river of chitta (heroin) is eating away at the youth of Punjab like a tsunami.”

“I have requested Yo Yo Honey Singh because you have the blessings of Ma Saraswati, Bhole Baba and Gurus on your tongue.”

“...So keep your tongue, your voice, your singing and your words to get the children of Punjab out of chitta (heroin), hashish and smack. To inspire them,” said Chugh.

Chugh added:“I have promised him that I will save Punjab and from my experience, if Honey Singh can come out of chitta (heroin), then every child of Punjab can come out of it.”

“If Honey Singh can come back, then you can also become Honey Singh.”

“If you feel that you have 6 months left in your life or someone says that you can't come out of drugs, then see Honey Singh, who has done this miracle.”

Chugh urged everyone to“come out of the world of chittas, smack, hashish, and the world of drugs.”

The leader said that“Punjab's identity is milk, curd and lassi.”

“There is no medicine to get rid of drugs.”

Chugh also shared a string of pictures with Honey Singh on X and wrote in Hindi:“Today, I met Punjab's pride, the youth icon, and renowned singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, and we had a meaningful discussion on the shared resolve to make Punjab drug-free.

The campaign to free Punjab from the grip of drugs is continuously moving forward by bringing together every section of society. 'If Honey Singh can make a comeback, then the youth of Punjab can also make a fresh start.' Let us all come together and pledge to make Punjab drug-free. #NashaMuktPunjab.”