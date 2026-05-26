Delhi Hospitals Fully Prepared To Handle Heatwave Emergencies: Health Minister Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday said that the government has directed all hospitals in the national Capital to remain fully prepared to tackle heatwave-related emergencies amid rising temperatures across the region.

Speaking to IANS, the minister said that all hospitals have been instructed to ensure the availability of ORS, emergency beds, specialist doctors, and other essential medical facilities.

“We have already given instructions to all our hospitals, and we have ensured the availability of ORS and other necessary facilities. If any patient requires emergency care, beds and all essential services, including specialist doctors, are available,” he said.

He added that hospitals under the Delhi government, including polyclinics and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, are fully operational and prepared to deal with any emergency situation arising due to the heatwave.

“We have instructed hospitals to maintain adequate availability of beds and doctors so that extra beds can be arranged immediately in case of any emergency,” Singh told IANS.

The minister also appealed to residents to avoid stepping outdoors unnecessarily during peak afternoon hours.

“I request people to stay indoors and avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ongoing spell of intense heat and heatwave conditions is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR for the next three days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a 'yellow alert' for the region on May 26 and 27.

According to the latest forecast, the maximum temperature may touch 44 degrees Celsius during this period, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents to remain cautious, especially during the afternoon hours, when heatwave conditions are expected to peak. Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and stay hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature on May 26 is likely to reach 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle around 30 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist throughout the day. The department has also warned that strong surface winds are likely to blow during the afternoon and evening hours, further intensifying the effect of the hot weather.

Weather conditions on May 27 are expected to remain largely unchanged. The maximum temperature is again likely to hover around 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may rise slightly to 31 degrees Celsius. The IMD has continued its warning for heatwave conditions and strong hot winds on this day as well.

Strong surface winds are expected during the afternoon and evening, increasing the risk of heatstroke and dehydration among people exposed to the harsh weather conditions. With temperatures remaining consistently high, residents are likely to face considerable discomfort while stepping outdoors.