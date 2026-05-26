NIA Arrests 15 In SIR-Based Road Blockade, Judges' Detention Cases In Malda (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 15 protesters in a special operation conducted in West Bengal's Malda district in connection with last month's road blockade incidents and the alleged illegal detention of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

The NIA had taken over the investigation following directions from the Election Commission of India after the Supreme Court reportedly took suo motu cognisance of the incidents. During the extensive operation carried out in Malda district, the agency apprehended 15 individuals on Monday who had been allegedly involved in blocking roads and detaining judicial officers on duty in two separate cases.

In one of the cases, 12 individuals, including the main accused Joshim Sk and Asmaul Sk, were arrested for allegedly detaining a woman judicial officer for nearly eight hours on the road between Haibatola and Amlitola.

Three other accused - identified as Alamgir Sk, Nurul Islam, and Habibur Rahman - were arrested in connection with the blockade of Bagmara Bridge in the Mothabari block area.

According to officials, investigations are underway to identify and trace other persons allegedly involved in the incidents. The NIA is also probing the possibility of a larger conspiracy behind the coordinated road blockades and the detention of judicial officers.

Before the latest arrests, nearly 50 people had already been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Those arrested earlier included advocate Mofakkerul Islam, Trinamool Congress Kaliachak Block President Mohammad Sariul Sheikh, Indian Secular Front (ISF) Gram Panchayat member Golam Rabbani, and ISF candidate Shahjahan Ali Kadri.

Police had earlier identified advocate Mofakkerul Islam and ISF leader Maulana Shahjahan Ali among the alleged key conspirators in the matter.

The case is linked to violence that erupted on April 1 at the Mothabari Block Office in Malda district during protests related to the electoral roll revision exercise.

According to officials, judicial officers engaged in the SIR exercise allegedly came under attack while performing official duties. Police later rescued the officers from the protest site, but authorities claimed that the convoy escorting them was attacked again while leaving the area.

The incident drew nationwide attention after reports surfaced that seven judicial officers were allegedly surrounded by a large mob during the protests. Officials stated that nearly 200 to 300 protesters gathered near the Kaliachak II block office and allegedly confined the officers inside the premises for more than nine hours.

The officers reportedly remained trapped without food or water and allegedly faced verbal abuse and threats before being rescued by security personnel around midnight. Among those reportedly confined inside were three women officers and another officer accompanied by a five-year-old child.

West Bengal Police later described the violence as a pre-planned attack rather than a spontaneous protest.

Following the incident, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to create unrest in the state and plotting to have the West Bengal Assembly elections cancelled in order to impose President's Rule.