Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Exit To Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2: Bollywood's Most Controversial Film Walkouts

Ranveer Singh's reported Don 3 exit to Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2 controversy, Bollywood has seen several shocking actor walkouts over the years. Creative clashes, scheduling issues, and personal reasons have often led stars to leave big-budget films

Ranveer Singh's reported exit from the much-awaited action franchise created major buzz in the industry. According to reports, the actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar allegedly had differing views on the film's creative direction. Ranveer was said to prefer a darker and more intense portrayal of Don, while the makers reportedly wanted to retain the franchise's original style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was initially expected to play a key role opposite Yash in the film. However, scheduling conflicts and the project's lengthy production timeline reportedly made it difficult for her to continue. Her departure later became one of the most discussed casting changes surrounding the film.

Before making her debut in Refugee, Kareena Kapoor Khan had reportedly shot portions of Hrithik Roshan's launch film. She later exited the project and was replaced by Ameesha Patel. Industry rumours long suggested that misunderstandings between Kareena's family and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan contributed to the unexpected change.

The film landed in controversy after Kartik Aaryan was removed from the project midway through production. Reports claimed disagreements with Dharma Productions and alleged concerns over professionalism led to the decision. The incident also fuelled widespread speculation about a fallout between Kartik and producer Karan Johar.

Abhishek Bachchan exited the war drama before filming was completed, disappointing fans and the makers. The actor later described the decision as emotionally difficult, revealing that personal circumstances forced him to leave the project despite sharing a close bond with director J. P. Dutta.

Hrithik Roshan stepped away from Karan Johar's ambitious production after being attached to it for a long period. While health issues were publicly cited at the time, reports also suggested there were disagreements over creative matters and profit-sharing discussions behind the scenes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas left the Salman Khan starrer just days before filming began. Reports linked her exit to preparations for her wedding with Nick Jonas. Although rumours hinted at tension with Salman Khan, both actors later denied any personal conflict.

The much-hyped collaboration between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali was shelved after reports of creative disagreements surfaced. The film's cancellation disappointed fans, especially because it marked the duo's planned reunion after several successful projects together.

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