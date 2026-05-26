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CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES


2026-05-26 03:46:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Bid date, 2026-05-26
Auction date 2026-05-26
Settlement date 2026-05-27
Maturity Date 2026-06-03
Nominal amount 490 billion SEK
Interest rate 1.75 %
Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Bids are made to phone number 08-696 69 70
Confirmation of bids to e-mail ...
The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume 490 billion SEK
Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 490 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 0 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2026-05-26


MENAFN26052026004107003653ID1111167100



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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