Nitin Nabin To Interact With Envoys From 12 Nations Under 'Know BJP'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will interact with Heads of Missions from 12 countries on Tuesday evening as part of the party's 'Know BJP' initiative aimed at strengthening engagement with the diplomatic community.

The interaction is scheduled to take place at the BJP's Central Headquarters in New Delhi at 4 p.m., a party statement said.

The programme is being organised under the BJP's international outreach efforts to familiarise diplomats with the party's history, ideological framework, governance model and organisational functioning.

Announcing the event, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP's in-charge of the foreign affairs department, said the initiative is part of an ongoing series of interactions with foreign diplomats.

“It is part of a series of programmes aimed at familiarising the diplomatic community with the BJP's historical journey, ideology, organisational structure, governance model and ongoing activities,” Chauthaiwale said.

This would be Nitin Nabin's first formal interaction with foreign Mission Heads after taking charge as the BJP National President.

The BJP has been actively engaging with Ambassadors and High Commissioners from different countries through its global outreach programme titled 'Know BJP', which was initiated during the tenure of former BJP National President J. P. Nadda.

The interactions generally include detailed presentations on the BJP's political journey, screenings of documentaries, and discussions aimed at promoting greater political understanding and party-to-party dialogue at the international level.

Since the launch of the initiative, the BJP has held engagements with diplomats representing various regions across the world, including the European Union, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Indo-Pacific.

Apart from meetings held in New Delhi, the outreach programme also includes field visits and on-ground tours where diplomats are invited to observe election campaigns, booth-level management and grassroots political activities in different states.