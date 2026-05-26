Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting Delivers Strong, Concrete Results: US Envoy Sergio Gor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday said that the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday delivered "strong, concrete results", including the announcement of new initiatives on maritime surveillance, domain awareness, and coast guard coordination.

"Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting delivers strong, concrete results. From enhanced maritime security to new initiatives on maritime security, port infrastructure, critical minerals, and energy resilience," Gor posted on X, sharing the top deliverables from this round of Quad cooperation.

He stated that the Quad nations will collaborate with Fiji to advance critical port infrastructure.

Gor emphasised that the Critical Minerals Framework announced by the Quad nations will strengthen critical mineral supply chains in mining, processing, and recycling.

The US envoy noted that coordination among the Quad nations helps reduce vulnerabilities and supports long-term economic security.

"Energy security is national security. The Quad's new Indo-Pacific Energy Security Initiative expands cooperation on technology, energy resilience, and emergency preparedness to support a more stable and secure region. US Department of Energy to host a dedicated Quad Fuel Security Forum later this year," Gor stated on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Quad brings together four countries - India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient. Quad came together during the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean region to coordinate response and assistance to countries in the region. The first meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers' was held in 2019.