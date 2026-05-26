TN Lop Udhayanidhi Stalin Says Farmers 'Cheated' By Crop Loan Waiver

The Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday criticised the TVK government over its crop loan waiver announcement, alleging that farmers had been "cheated" in the name of loan relief.

Stalin Highlights Discrepancy in Waiver Promise

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the government had promised during the election campaign that farmers owning up to five acres of land would receive a complete crop loan waiver. However, he alleged that the government has now restricted the full waiver only to loans up to Rs 50,000. "The TVK government has cheated farmers in the name of crop loan waiver. During the election campaign, they promised a complete crop loan waiver for farmers owning up to 5 acres of land. However, now they have announced a full waiver only for loans up to Rs. 50,000," said the Tamil Nadu LoP.

'Betrayal of Trust and Previous Deceptions'

Calling it an "injustice" to farmers and a "massive betrayal of trust", the LoP accused the government of going back on its poll promises. He further compared it with the government's earlier announcement on free electricity, alleging that despite promising free power up to 200 units, conditions were later imposed, denying the benefit to consumers using above 500 units.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also accused the government of carrying out a "scam" in the name of crop loan waivers and questioned whether people should be prepared for "more deceptions" from the government. "This is an injustice to the farmers and a massive betrayal of trust. Previously, after promising free electricity up to 200 units, they gave a shock by stating it wouldn't apply if more than 500 units were used. Now, in the name of crop loan waiver, they are committing a SCAM. CM saar, should the people be mentally prepared for many more such betrayals?" Stalin said.

The Government's Announcement

The development comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday announced a waiver of crop loans up to Rs 50,000 for marginal farmers who borrowed from cooperative banks. He further said that larger farmers who have availed crop loans through cooperative banks will receive a relief of Rs 5,000. (ANI)

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