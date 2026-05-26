Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat: Bids Invited For Commercial Spaces At 8 Stations

Taking a significant step towards further enhancing commuter amenities and expanding the commercial potential of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) invited bids for licensing commercial spaces at 8 stations between Partapur and Modipuram stations. These stations are Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Bhaisali, MES Colony, Daurali, Meerut North, and Modipuram.

Details of Commercial Spaces

As per the release, "Under this initiative, commercial spaces at 13 identified locations across these 8 stations will be allotted to selected partners for a licence period of 9 years. The spaces include both 'bare' and 'built-up' (with existing infrastructure) units, ranging from pocket spaces of 14 square metres to up to 128 square metres."

Enhancing Commuter Experience

These spaces can be used for a variety of commuter-focused facilities such as food outlets, cafes, convenience stores, service kiosks, and other retail purposes. Availability of such integrated facilities within the station footprint will save time for commuters and make their journeys safer, more comfortable and convenient. These outlets will also cater to the daily needs of residents living in the vicinity of the stations.

Commercial Potential and Business Opportunity

The Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro stations in Meerut are near densely populated areas. At present, approximately one lakh commuters travel daily on the Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services combined. As a result, these stations hold significant commercial value and offer strong business potential. With the steadily increasing commuter footfall on the corridor, these stations provide high visibility among daily commuters, residents, and the public.

Through this initiative, NCRTC aims to develop station complexes into vibrant commercial hubs by encouraging participation from local vendors, entrepreneurs, traders, and service providers. This will not only create new employment opportunities and boost local economic activity but also contribute towards enhancing non-fare revenue for NCRTC.

About the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor

"The 82 km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor expands between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut and comprises a total of 25 stations. Of these, 16 stations provide Namo Bharat services, while 12 stations cater to local Meerut Metro services; of these, 4 are interchange stations," the release said. Between Meerut South and Modipuram, both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services are being operated on the same infrastructure, a first-of-its-kind implementation in the country.

Tender Information

Interested bidders may participate through the e-tendering process. Detailed information regarding the tender, eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, and prescribed timelines is available on NCRTC's official website, ncrtc, and on the CPP Portal, gov. (ANI)

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