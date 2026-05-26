Iwate Prefecture: Governor Takuya Tasso On 'Rich Land' And India

Iwate Prefecture has the big fame "Rich Land" in long history. Iwate Pref. Governor Takuya Tasso explains its origin and hot gaze to India.

Morioka's Global Recognition

A few years ago, USA newspaper nominated Morioka city of Iwate Pref. as "The place should be visited". Governor Takuya Tasso analyzes its reason "It derives from good balance of natural resource, history and good activity of residents. In Morioka city 3 big rivers gather and create green, clean environment. It is preserved by residents. Now we have rich nature, history, culture and eating habit."

Fostering International Education

Governor Takuya Tasso used to be a bureaucrat of central Government. His experience made him positive action to cooperate with oversea relation. "Harrow International School is old established school in UK. Appi school in Iwate is one of 12 global schools. To expand its fame I convinced relative people to make development." Now it accepts 310students 11 years to 18 years from Asia, Europe and USA.

Industrial Prosperity and Gaze Towards India

Iwate Pref. already established world good relation between Brazil, Dalian of China and Russia. Next gaze is set on to india. The key element of good relation with India is industrial prosperity. Rich water flow of Iwate Pref.'s rivers, convenience of transportation and diligence of citizens, cultivated agricultural and industrial prosperity.

Developing a Skilled Workforce

Governor Takuya Tasso explains "Industrial accumulation is symbolized by success of semiconductor sectors Kioxia and Tokyo Electron, in addition in the field of vehicle, Iwate Pref. has big factory of Toyota and Denso. To grow up semiconductor engineers, Iwate Pref. established I-SPARK based on the cooperation of Kioxia, Denso and so on. It aims to make beginning and professional learning for schoolboys and future engineers. In 2025 from Gujarat state India, 4 future professional internships joined to I-SPARK. In this year more internships will join requiring its professional and expertized curriculum."

Strengthening the Gujarat Partnership

Finally Governor Takuya Tasso articulated "Until next March I will visit Gujarat state to strengthen partnership between Gujarat state." Iwate Pref.'s rich industry, rich scenery resource and rich agricultural, fishery products will encourage tightening relation of each other. (ANI)

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