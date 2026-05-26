IPL: RCB Face Tough Task Against GT's Run-Machine Sai Sudharsan

For the fourth time in five years, Gujarat Titans (GT) are the Indian Premier League (GT) title hunt. Once again, it is their run-machine Sai Sudharsan who has kept defying an ever-evolving T20 landscape and produced magic for the Titans.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have their task cut out against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier one, to get Sudharsan out. The left-hander boasts of a sensational record in IPL playoffs, showing his big match temperament.

Sudharsan's Playoff Prowess

In the IPL knockout stages, Sudharsan has produced 219 runs in three innings at an average of 73 and a strike rate of over 172, including two half-centuries.

His best showing came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 final, where he announced his arrival on the grand stage with a 47-ball 96, though in a losing effort.

Stellar Record Against RCB

Against RCB, Sudharsan has made 265 runs in six innings at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 150.56, including a century and fifty each. His best score is 100.

Sensational This Season

This season, Sudharsan has made 638 runs in 14 matches and innings at an average of 49.07 and a strike rate of 157.92, including a century and seven fifties, with best score of 100. He has made five successive fifty-plus scores in past five matches.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)