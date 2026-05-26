India's Viral Paan Success Story: This 2016 Brand Now Serves 1 Lakh Customers Daily Across India

For a very long time, paan has been used in Indian customs, festivals, weddings, and daily life in addition to being a mouth freshener. However, for many years, paan shops were mostly modest roadside stands that paid little attention to cleanliness, aesthetics, or the contemporary customer experience. Mast Banarasi Paan made the decision to alter the course of events at that point.

The firm, which was established in 2016 and has its headquarters in Noida, changed the concept of paan from a conventional post-meal snack into a contemporary, café-style dessert. Currently, the brand serves about one lakh paans daily in more than 320 cities and 20 states in India.

What Do We Know About Firm & It's Founder?

P. N. Thakur, the company's founder and CEO, spotted a potential in a market that many people missed. Thakur, who holds an MBA in Marketing and International Business from Banaras Hindu University, began his career with Hindustan Times. His knowledge of customer behaviour and branding subsequently had a significant role in defining the company's identity.

The corporate biography states that the concept originated from seeing how prevalent paan shops were throughout India, even though the industry had remained mostly unorganised and unchanging for many years. The broader popularity of paan was frequently constrained by unfavourable preconceptions, antiquated presentation, and hygiene issues. Before establishing the company in 2016, Thakur allegedly spent over three years on research and development rather than jumping right into commerce. His objective was straightforward: maintain the classic tastes of paan while making it more accessible, family-friendly, and sanitary.

What Makes It Different?

Adopting a 100% tobacco-free position was one of the company's most significant choices. As a result, many customers' perceptions of paan were altered, making it seem more like a dessert than something that was exclusively connected to tobacco use. In contrast to conventional paan stalls, Mast Banarasi Paan offered a structured café-style arrangement that allowed patrons of all ages to enjoy paan in a more orderly and clean environment.

Additionally, the firm expanded its menu, offering items that range in price from ₹30 to ₹100 for everyday customers and up to ₹2,100 for weddings and other special events. Its products soon gained popularity among younger customers seeking out unusual dining experiences.

Through a franchise-led business strategy, the brand grew rapidly over time. It currently has over 400 locations around the nation. Additionally, the firm expanded its presence in urban markets by partnering with meal delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato. In addition to retail locations, the company offers services for private and corporate gatherings, which helps it grow its clientele.

Under Thakur's direction, Mast Banarasi Paan has grown from a little paan company into a sizable, well-organised retail brand that blends contemporary branding and customer service with traditional Indian tastes.