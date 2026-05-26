'Yes, It's Real': AI Startup Offers Rs 1.9 Lakh To Test 'Daily Guided Masturbation' Feature

A US-based AI companion startup Joi AI has ignited a social media storm after announcing one of the internet's most bizarre job openings -“masturbation consultants.” The company grabbed attention after posting on X that it was searching for 10 individuals to test and review its upcoming 'Daily Guided Masturbation' feature. Selected applicants would reportedly earn $2,000 (around Rs 1.9 lakh) per month for participating in the month-long assignment and sharing detailed feedback on how the experience impacts stress levels, sleep quality, and mood.

“Yes, it's real. Yes, you get paid,” the company wrote in its now-viral post.

we're hiring 10 Masturbation Consultants $2,000/month to test our new Daily Guided Masturbation feature and document the effects on stress, sleep and mood yes it's real yes you get paid

- Joi AI (@joi___ai) May 18, 2026

The unusual recruitment pitch exploded online, triggering a flood of humorous reactions. Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and disbelief,

A user wrote,“I'm Really Good At It And I Have Over A Decade Of Experience”

Im Really Good At It And I Have Over A Decade Of Experience

- tristan (@Lispy_Dipshit) May 25, 2026

Another joked,“FINALLY a job I'm qualified for.”

FINALLY a job I'm qualified for.

- Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) May 25, 2026

A third user wrote,“I'll do it for free”

I'll do it for free

- Murray Hill Guy (@MurrayHillGuy1) May 25, 2026

Speaking to media outlet Decrypt, Joi AI's Head of Brand and Communication, Julie Levin, confirmed the listing is genuine and revealed that the startup has received overwhelming interest since the announcement went live.

The role, open to applicants aged 18 and above in the US and UK, seeks candidates who are, in Levin's words,“articulate, observant, and impossible to blush.” She added that ideal applicants should be capable of describing sensations“better than a sommelier describes a wine.”

Levin also highlighted the quirky perks attached to the role, including flexible work schedules and, as she jokingly noted,“the most interesting 'What do you do for a living?' answer at any party.”

“The role involves testing and giving feedback on the mood-matched AI voice-guided sessions, and providing feedback on the overall user experience,” Levin told Decrypt.

According to Levin, participants will evaluate how effectively the AI-generated voice aligns with different moods, how immersive the sessions feel, and whether any technical glitches interfere with the overall experience. Testers will also complete detailed questionnaires documenting their responses.

“Joi AI is focused on making AI companionship more immersive, personalized, and emotionally responsive. We're innovating features like Daily Guided Masturbation to make AI a more intuitive part of people's everyday wellness routines, not just a novelty experience,” Levin added.

Joi AI describes itself on X as a platform designed to“bring your fantasy characters to life,” allowing users to chat, role-play, and generate visual content using AI-powered interactions.