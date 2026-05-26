Cosmetic Packaging Market: USD 40.33 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Refillable Packaging Trends As Asia-Pacific Holds 42.55% Market Share Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cosmetic packaging market growth is driven by rising demand for sustainable and premium beauty products, increasing adoption of recyclable and refillable packaging solutions, and expanding e-commerce beauty sales worldwide. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.95% during 2026–2031, supported by growing investments in eco-friendly materials, smart dispensing technologies, lightweight packaging designs, and innovative product customization across skincare, haircare, fragrance, and makeup segments globally.

Hyderabad, India, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry analysis published by Mordor Intelligence, the cosmetic packaging market is projected to grow from USD 31.68 billion in 2026 to reach USD 40.33 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The study highlights the increasing importance of sustainability, premiumization, and innovative packaging formats across the global beauty and personal care sector.

Market estimates indicate that rising consumer demand for eco-friendly, aesthetically appealing, and functional beauty packaging solutions is contributing significantly to cosmetic packaging market growth. As per published reports, cosmetic manufacturers are increasingly investing in recyclable plastics, glass containers, refillable dispensers, and lightweight packaging designs to strengthen brand positioning and meet environmental regulations. The evolving purchasing behavior of online beauty consumers is further supporting the expansion of the cosmetic packaging industry worldwide.

Emerging Cosmetic Packaging Market Growth Opportunities

Automation-Friendly Packaging Designs Gain Importance

Cosmetic brands are increasingly redesigning secondary packaging to align with automated warehouse and fulfilment systems used by logistics providers. Standardized pack sizes, easy-to-handle surfaces, and smart labeling features are helping companies improve order processing efficiency, reduce manual handling, and support faster delivery operations in the evolving e-commerce landscape.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says,“Our assessment of the cosmetic packaging market combines current industry developments, company activity, regulatory influences, and demand patterns into a consistent analytical framework, helping decision-makers evaluate opportunities with greater context and comparability. The report's structured methodology, transparent assumptions, and continuous data validation provide a dependable basis for market planning and benchmarking.”

Growing Preference for Logistics-Friendly Beauty Packaging

The rapid expansion of online beauty shopping is encouraging brands to adopt lighter and more durable packaging formats that reduce shipping costs and improve product protection during transit. Companies are also investing in automated fulfilment and packaging systems to handle growing order volumes more efficiently while supporting faster deliveries and sustainability goals.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Cosmetic Packaging Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Consumption of Premium and Masstige Beauty Products

4.2.2 Shift Toward E-commerce-Friendly Lightweight Formats

4.2.3 Rise of Refillable / Reusable Delivery Systems in Prestige Channels

4.2.4 Authentication-Enabled Smart Packaging to Curb Counterfeits

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Escalating Global Recycled-Resin Price Volatility

4.3.2 Regulatory Caps on Single-Use Plastics

4.3.3 Filling-Line Incompatibility of Novel Bio-Materials

4.3.4 Shrinking Landfill Capacity Driving Extended-Producer-Responsibility Fees

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Plastics

5.1.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.1.1.2 Polypropylene (PP)

5.1.1.3 Polyethylene (PE)

5.1.1.4 Other Plastics

5.1.2 Glass

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Paper and Paperboard

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Bottles and Jars

5.2.2 Tubes and Sticks

5.2.3 Folding Cartons

5.2.4 Corrugated Transit Boxes

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Dispensing Mechanism

5.3.1 Pump-based

5.3.2 Dropper / Pipette

5.3.3 Spray / Mist

5.3.4 Stick / Twist-up

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Cosmetic Type

5.4.1 Skin Care

5.4.1.1 Facial Care

5.4.1.2 Body Care

5.4.2 Hair Care

5.4.3 Color Cosmetics

5.4.4 Perfumes and Fragrances

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 Middle East

5.5.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.4.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.4.1.3 Turkey

5.5.4.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.4.2 Africa

5.5.4.2.1 South Africa

5.5.4.2.2 Nigeria

5.5.4.2.3 Kenya

5.5.4.2.4 Rest of Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albea SA

6.4.2 AptarGroup Inc.

6.4.3 Amcor Group GmbH

6.4.4 Silgan Holdings Inc.

6.4.5 DS Smith PLC

6.4.6 Graham Packaging LP

6.4.7 Quadpack Industries SA

6.4.8 Libo Cosmetics Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Gerresheimer AG

6.4.10 and more

Explore more insights on threat intelligence competitive landscape: /companies?utm_source=globenewswire

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Cosmetic Packaging Market Forecast Across Key Regions

Asia-Pacific continues to lead demand for cosmetic packaging due to rising beauty spending, strong online retail growth, and the popularity of advanced skincare routines. Countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China are influencing global beauty packaging styles with compact, functional, and visually appealing designs that cater to modern consumers.

Europe is witnessing strong momentum in sustainable cosmetic packaging as stricter environmental regulations encourage brands to adopt recyclable and eco-friendly materials. The region is also known for its premium fragrance and luxury beauty segments, which continue to drive innovation in high-end glass packaging and advanced product design.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

The personal care packaging market is projected to grow from USD 26.28 billion in 2026 to USD 32.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising demand for skincare and haircare products, increasing focus on sustainable packaging materials, and growing adoption of premium and refillable packaging solutions across global beauty brands.

The luxury packaging market is expected to expand from USD 19.66 billion in 2026 to USD 24.17 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.22%. Increasing consumer preference for premium product experiences, rising investments in innovative packaging aesthetics, and growing demand for sustainable luxury packaging solutions are contributing significantly to market expansion.

The European cosmetic packaging market is forecast to grow from USD 5.71 billion in 2026 to USD 6.52 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 2.69% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by strong sustainability regulations, increasing demand for recyclable packaging materials, and rising adoption of premium beauty and skincare products across major European countries.

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