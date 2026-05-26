Tantalum Capacitors Market Size To Grow USD 2.68 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. and Europe tantalum capacitors markets are witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand across aerospace, defense, automotive, medical electronics, and industrial automation sectors. The U.S. Tantalum Capacitors Market is projected to grow from USD 313 million in 2025 to USD 480 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.39%, supported by investments in AI-based servers, high-performance computing, and military electronics. Meanwhile, the Europe Tantalum Capacitors Market is estimated at USD 0.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.66 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.63%. Increasing adoption of smartphones, wearables, advanced automobile systems, and medical devices continues to accelerate market expansion across the region. Austin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tantalum Capacitors Market Size & Growth Outlook: According to the SNS Insider,“The Tantalum Capacitors Market Size was valued at USD 1.61 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.68 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2026-2035.” Rising Demand for Miniaturized and High-Reliability Electronic Components Globally The Tantalum Capacitors Market is significantly propelled by the trend towards electronics miniaturization and deployment of advanced power management systems. Smartphones, wearable technologies, automotive and industrial electronics all require components that can perform reliably and with electrical stability even within the constraints of space limitations. Tantalum capacitors have high volume efficiency and frequency stability and also demonstrate high reliability at high temperatures and under harsh operating conditions. The burgeoning market for electric automobiles, 5G infrastructure and artificial intelligence-driven data centers is further adding to market opportunities. Tantalum Capacitors Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: 1.61 Billion

Market Size by 2035: 2.68 Billion

CAGR: 5.15% during 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024 Get a Sample Report of Tantalum Capacitors Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

KEMET Corporation (YAGEO Corporation)

KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Exxelia Group

NIC Components Corp.

Abracon LLC

Rohm Semiconductor

Sunlord Electronics Co. Ltd.

Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.

Hongda Electronics Corp.

Matsuo Electric Co. Ltd.

Quantic Electronics

Global Capacitor Group

Semec Technology Company Ltd.

Righton Ltd.

Talison Minerals Pvt. Ltd. Vishay Draloric Tantalum Capacitors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Solid Tantalum/MnO2, Polymer Tantalum, Wet/Electrolytic Tantalum)

. By Mount Type (Surface Mount, Through Hole)

. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Solid Tantalum (MnO2) was the dominant type in the Tantalum Capacitors Market in 2025 on account of its proven reliability and broad temperature tolerance. The Polymer Tantalum type is likely to experience the fastest rate of expansion during the forecast period attributed to its low ESR, higher safety features, and application in consumer electronics and automobiles.

By Mount Type

Surface Mount was the leading mount type in the global market in 2025 capturing approximately 64% market share owing to the preference for automated assembly and miniaturized electronics. Furthermore, it is likely to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 6.90%, which will be driven by the increasing demand for light and compact electronic products.

By Application

Consumer Electronics was the largest market application capturing the largest market share in 2025 as smartphones, tablets, and other wearable devices incorporate numerous tiny capacitors in their circuits for efficient management of power distribution. The Automotive segment is likely to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 10.68% in the coming years due to the proliferation of ADAS sensor fusion electronics including radar, LiDAR, and camera systems globally.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is expected to become one of the prominent contributors to the Tantalum Capacitors Market by 2025 due to the strong presence of electronics manufacturing and growing capacity for semiconductor manufacturing in the region. Nations, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are significant centers of manufacturing for smartphone products, consumer electronics, and automotive components, which have led to the growing requirement for tantalum capacitors.

The market in North America will continue to experience consistent growth in the coming years with heavy investments in aerospace and defense electronics, medical electronics, and AI-enabled data center infrastructure. With the presence of major manufacturers in the region along with efforts made by the government in securing electronics manufacturing activities within their borders, the market in North America will develop over the forecast period.

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Recent Developments:



In March 2024, KEMET introduced the first T581 capacitors qualified to Military Performance Specification MIL-PRF-32700/2, strengthening its military-grade tantalum capacitor portfolio for defense applications. In January 2025, Vishay Intertechnology launched the TSM3 series surface-mount cermet trimmers designed for compact industrial, telecom, and consumer electronic systems operating under extreme temperature conditions.

Exclusive Sections of the Tantalum Capacitors Market Report (The USPs):



ELECTRONICS MINIATURIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand how shrinking device sizes across smartphones, wearables, automotive electronics, and medical devices are increasing demand for compact tantalum capacitor technologies.

AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIFICATION IMPACT – helps you evaluate how electric vehicles, ADAS systems, and battery management technologies are driving higher tantalum capacitor adoption across automotive platforms.

SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY PENETRATION – helps you identify the growing adoption of surface mount tantalum capacitors within automated PCB manufacturing and high-density electronic assembly processes.

RESPONSIBLE TANTALUM SOURCING INSIGHTS – helps you assess the impact of conflict-free sourcing regulations, sustainable mining initiatives, and geopolitical supply chain developments on market dynamics.

AI SERVER & 5G INFRASTRUCTURE DEMAND ANALYSIS – helps you uncover the role of tantalum capacitors in supporting high-frequency communication systems, AI data centers, and advanced power delivery networks. REGIONAL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING OUTLOOK – helps you analyze regional production trends, semiconductor manufacturing investments, and electronics export growth influencing global tantalum capacitor demand.

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