Changes In The Management Of AS Ekspress Grupp

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) There will be a change in the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp, as the term of office for Management Board member Karl Anton will come to end on 5 June, 2026. The company's Supervisory Board thanks Karl Anton for his contribution to the development of the group.

As of 6 June, 2026, the Management Board will continue with two members: Liina Liiv (Chairman of the Board) and Rain Sarapuu (Chief Financial Officer). The responsibilities of the Chief Development Officer have been assumed by Chairman of the Board Liina Liiv.

Due to the changes in the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, alterations to the Supervisory Boards of significant subsidiaries will take place at the beginning of June 2026. Ülar Maapalu, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ekspress Grupp, will become a new member of AS Delfi Meedia Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of Delfi Meedia will continue in a composition of four members: Hans Luik (the Chairman), Liina Liiv, Rain Sarapuu and Ülar Maapalu.

Long-term financial controller of the group, Jaanika Allikmaa, will become a new member of the Supervisory Board of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, the Latvian subsidiary A/S Delfi and the Lithuanian subsidiary UAB Delfi. The Supervisory Board of Õhtuleht Kirjastus will continue to consist of three members: Liina Liiv (the Chairman), Rain Sarapuu and Jaanika Allikmaa. The Supervisory Board of A/S Delfi will operate in the following composition: Liina Liiv (the Chairman), Rain Sarapuu and Jaanika Allikmaa. The Supervisory Board of UAB Delfi will continue in a composition of four members: Liina Liiv (the Chairman), Hans Luik, Rain Sarapuu and Jaanika Allikmaa.

The Supervisory Board of AS Delfi Meedia, the subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, decided to extend the powers of the Management Board members Erle Laak-Sepp and Tarvo Ulejev until 10 June, 2029. The Management Board of Delfi Meedia continues in former composition: Erik Heinsaar (Chairman of the Board), Erle Laak-Sepp, Tarvo Ulejev, Urmo Soonvald, Piret Põldoja, Karin Vene and Sander Maasik.

The CV of Jaanika Allikmaa is enclosed to the stock exchange release.

Liina Liiv

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 5556 1785

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AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.

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CV Jaanika Allikmaa ENG